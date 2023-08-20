Anna Haddock broke the ice with a rocket from deep.

From there, the floodgates were open.

The Auburn soccer team rolled up goal after goal against in-state opponent Troy, finishing with a 5-0 win Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Auburn moved to 1-0-1 to end the first weekend of the season. It was Auburn's first win, and Haddock's strike marked Auburn's first goal of the season. Auburn previously played to a scoreless tie in its season opener Thursday against Samford, and also failed to score in either of its preseason exhibitions.

But Haddock got things going early with 30 minutes left in the first half, uncorking a shot from about 36 yards out that flew over the keeper's head and into the net.

The rout was on from there. Sydney Richards scored two in the win. Keeper Maddie Prohaska started Auburn’s second shutout of the season.

“There was a little bit of stress on the goal-scoring,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said after the victory. “Just like a hitter in baseball, you get a little tight and in a little bit of a slump. So Anna Haddock broke that open and I think it took the pressure off everybody and then we just had some fun.”

Auburn went to halftime up 2-0 after a second goal just before the break. With only 36 seconds left to play, Maddy Bondon booted in a cross in front of the net from Maddie Simpson.

Richards scored both her goals early in the second half. Her first came with 39 minutes left in the game, after a crossed ball sailed just past the fingertips of the Troy keeper. Richards slid to the grass giving the ball the poke it needed to go into the net.

Less than five minutes later, Richards scored again, cleaning up another loose ball with improvisation in front of the goal.

Marissa Arias scored the final goal with 15 minutes left, tracking down a ricochet from a Haddock shot off the crossbar, powering it past the keeper with her left foot.

Richards said: “I think just in practice we’ve been really trying to focus on playing quick and playing together, and not being selfish — and so I think tonight that really showed well, that we all were able to pass it around and switch the ball. Multiple people scored today, which was awesome.”

Richards said Auburn’s keyword going into the game was ‘relentless,’ and she agreed that by playing relentlessly she was able to be in the right place at the right time on her two goals.

“We wanted to play relentlessly,” Hoppa said. “We felt like, at times in the Samford game, we took the foot off the gas, if you will, a little bit up-and-down, and we wanted to be a little more relentless, for lack of a better word, in our attack,” she laughed. “I thought we did that in the second half. And we did that by moving the ball, and that created those opportunities.”

Richards, a returning fifth-year, and Haddock, a fourth-year senior, return as two of Auburn's top scoring threats. Haddock was accountable for a team-best 12 points last season, scoring three goals and tallying a team-high six assists. Haddock also recorded the 25th assist of her career in the win, with the shot off the crossbar that Arias cleaned up.

Richards has now scored 19 goals in her career including the two from Sunday night.

Keeper Maddie Lo came on for Prohaska to finish the final 21 minutes of the win. They combined for the shutout with Prohaska recording one save. Auburn fired 17 shots with nine on goal while Troy mustered only two shots, with just the one on goal.

Auburn next goes on a road trip to the East Coast, playing at Syracuse on Thursday before playing at Army on Sunday.