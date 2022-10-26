Half of Harsin’s first signing class gone as Diamond leaves team

Half of Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class at Auburn is now gone.

The Auburn head coach confirmed that cornerback AD Diamond has left the program Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. Diamond's name was removed from Auburn's roster this week.

A three-star defensive back from Eight Mile, Diamond become the third player in two weeks to leave the program. Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker and wide receiver Landen King both announced they are entering the transfer portal this week. Harsin said Monday that Walker left the program following Auburn's loss to Georgia.

King and Diamond are the eighth and ninth signees from the 18-man 2021 recruiting class to have left the program, including cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Ro Torrence, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Ian Matthews, safety Ahmari Harvey, quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Hal Presley.