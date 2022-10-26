 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Half of Harsin’s first signing class gone as Diamond leaves team

SEC Midseason Awards Football

FILE - Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is shown during the Tigers' loss to LSU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Harsin was selected hottest seat in the Associated Press SEC Midseason Awards, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Half of Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class at Auburn is now gone.

The Auburn head coach confirmed that cornerback AD Diamond has left the program Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. Diamond's name was removed from Auburn's roster this week.

A three-star defensive back from Eight Mile, Diamond become the third player in two weeks to leave the program. Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker and wide receiver Landen King both announced they are entering the transfer portal this week. Harsin said Monday that Walker left the program following Auburn's loss to Georgia.

King and Diamond are the eighth and ninth signees from the 18-man 2021 recruiting class to have left the program, including cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Ro Torrence, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Ian Matthews, safety Ahmari Harvey, quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Hal Presley.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

