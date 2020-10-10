Handling the Hogs: Carlson's late field goal lifts Auburn past Arkansas

Ultimately, the Tigers lost three yards on the penalty before sending Carlson out for the field goal.

“It was just poor on my part. I got to get the ball better and spike it,” said Nix, who was 17-of-28 passing for 187 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 30 yards and another score. “Then, I guess they were trying to figure something else out, but I felt like at that point you just got to get the ball and spike it, take the penalty. That’s all you can do. We’ll continue to get better with exchanges.”

Despite Carlson’s rare miscue earlier in the quarter, there was no hesitation when it was his time again. The junior walked out, lined it up and booted the field goal to put the Tigers up with seven seconds to go.

Arkansas (1-2) had a shot at one last-second play, but the Razorbacks' desperation pitches back and forth proved to be a fruitless endeavor.

For Malzahn, the victory was an example of the Tigers just finding a way to survive.

“A lot of times, it's how you win. That's what I told our team,” Malzahn said. “These SEC wins, especially this year, are not easy if you look around our league, and our guys found a way to win. I think we can take that, and it'll help us later in the season.”