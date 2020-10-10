Handling the Hogs: Carlson's late field goal lifts Auburn past Arkansas

After missing a chance to put the Tigers ahead in the final minutes against Arkansas on Saturday, Auburn kicker Anders Carlson chatted with his holder then bided his time until he was called upon again.
Soon enough, quarterback Bo Nix and the Auburn offense set Carlson up, and the junior came through to send the Jordan-Hare Stadium fans on their feet.
Anders bounced back after missing a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter by connecting on a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left to push Auburn past Arkansas 30-28. The win was a dramatic one for Auburn, which led for the majority of the contest until Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks’ 30-yard touchdown pass to De’Vion Warren with just over five minutes to go in the game.
“Wild game,” Carlson said. “I was happy to end it that way, but credit to all the other guys.”
The Auburn offense was helped by a much-needed stop on defense after Franks’ score and the missed field goal from Carlson, at which point Nix and the Tigers went back to work.
Nix got the offense going along with running back Tank Bigsby, who refused to go down without a fight as Auburn (2-1) got back in range for Carlson. Even that proved to be nearly disastrous for the Tigers, as Nix’s would-be spike to set up Carlson’s kick drew an intentional-grounding penalty, which some thought during the official’s review would be deemed a fumble.
Ultimately, the Tigers lost three yards on the penalty before sending Carlson out for the field goal.
“It was just poor on my part. I got to get the ball better and spike it,” said Nix, who was 17-of-28 passing for 187 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 30 yards and another score. “Then, I guess they were trying to figure something else out, but I felt like at that point you just got to get the ball and spike it, take the penalty. That’s all you can do. We’ll continue to get better with exchanges.”
Despite Carlson’s rare miscue earlier in the quarter, there was no hesitation when it was his time again. The junior walked out, lined it up and booted the field goal to put the Tigers up with seven seconds to go.
Arkansas (1-2) had a shot at one last-second play, but the Razorbacks' desperation pitches back and forth proved to be a fruitless endeavor.
For Malzahn, the victory was an example of the Tigers just finding a way to survive.
“A lot of times, it's how you win. That's what I told our team,” Malzahn said. “These SEC wins, especially this year, are not easy if you look around our league, and our guys found a way to win. I think we can take that, and it'll help us later in the season.”
The Tigers found themselves needing a stop leading by six points with 10:19 to go in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Auburn, Franks and the Razorbacks offense were ready to unload.
Arkansas was methodical in its march down the field, as a combination of Franks and Smith guided the offense with six runs to get into Auburn territory. The Tigers’ defense held firm from there to force a fourth down, but it was the Razorbacks who again got the upperhand, as Franks hit Mike Woods in the middle of the field for 11 yards when only five would have done the trick.
On the next play, Franks fired deep downfield with a chance to put Arkansas ahead. Woods caught the pass in stride in the end zone, leaving the Tigers down one point with 5:29 to go in the game.
Auburn had plenty of time to respond after Franks’ score. The problem was the Tigers could not execute when the opportunity presented itself.
Nix kept the offense clicking after Franks’ score, leading a seven-play, 48-yard drive that seemed destined to end in the end zone. The drive, however, stalled out after two incompletions and a Bigsby run that failed to gain, which led to Carlson’s first attempt of the fourth.
Carlson had been perfect leading up to the attempt, but this kick went wide right, leaving the Tigers in desperate need for a stop.
Luckily for the junior kicker, redemption was only a few minutes away.
The wild fourth quarter capped off a second half in which it was apparent the Razorbacks wouldn’t go down without a fight.
After Auburn’s opening drive of the second half showed promise but ended after 11 plays thanks to consecutive sacks, the Razorbacks took over on its own 15-yard line and pieced together their most commanding drive of the afternoon. Arkansas ripped the Auburn defense in a 13-play drive that saw running back Trelon Smith touch the ball seven times, the last on a five-yard slant for a touchdown.
Arkansas attempted a two-point conversion for the second straight time but failed, leaving Auburn clinging to a 20-18 lead with 4:14 to go in the third quarter.
With the Razorbacks back in striking distance, Nix stepped up to the challenge.
The sophomore quarterback was masterful on Auburn’s next drive, going 7-of-7 passing for 68 yards to keep the offense in check and passing as well as it had all afternoon. The drive ended in style when Nix threw a third-down screen to Anthony Schwartz, who weaved his way through the Arkansas defense for a 17-yard touchdown to push Auburn’s lead to 27-18 just seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Razorbacks seemed poised to answer with seven points of their own, but two key plays by the Tigers’ defense prevented that from happening. Arkansas quickly drove down to the Auburn four-yard line before quarterback Feleipe Franks headed to the sidelines. The Tigers’ defense pounced on the Razorbacks’ next two plays, as Roger McCreary wrapped up Malik Hornsby for a loss of two yards on third down and Derick Hall held Hornsby to one yard to keep Arkansas out of the end zone.
Arkansas opted for a 22-yard field goal to cut the Tigers’ lead to 27-21 with 11:37 left in the fourth quarter.
Both offenses began the afternoon slowly under the soggy conditions, and it was Auburn’s special teams that delivered the game’s first points. Jordyn Peters came crashing in on an Arkansas punt from its end zone and blocked the football, leaving it up for grabs. Barton Lester, a walk-on transfer from Air Force, quickly pounced on the ball to help hand Auburn a 7-0 lead with 4:32 to go in the opening quarter.
Following Arkansas’ third successful punt of the game, Anders Carlson tacked on a 47-yard field goal despite the windy conditions to stretch the Tigers’ advantage to two scores just before the first quarter expired.
Auburn had run the ball with some success to open the game, and by its first possession of the second quarter it was ready to really get things rolling. Bigsby and D.J. Williams along with Nix set the pace for the Tigers, as the trio combined to take 10 carries that covered 80 yards on an impressive march down the field.
Nix ended the drive in style, keeping the ball on an apparent read-option and racing to his right for a 15-yard touchdown run. Carlson’s extra point created a 17-0 advantage for the Tigers with 9:22 to go until halftime.
Despite Auburn’s strong start, Arkansas wasn’t going away without a fight. The Razorbacks proved as much on their next two drives, which were aided by a handful of Auburn miscues along with one blatant no-call against the Razorbacks.
Carlson’s second kickoff out of bounds of the day left Arkansas with favorable field position after Nix’s touchdown, and quarterback Feleipe Franks and company made sure to cash in on the good fortune. After linebacker Owen Pappoe’s facemask penalty quickly pushed the Razorbacks into Auburn territory for the first time all day, three passes from Franks and Trelon Smith’s 15-yard run had the Razorbacks in business. Three plays later, Franks sold play-action well and fired the ball to Mike Woods in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Razorbacks had a bad snap on the extra point, leaving Auburn’s lead at 17-6 with 6:24 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers showed plenty of promise on the next drive before it stalled out on the Arkansas 45-yard line, and a poor punt by Nix left the Razorbacks on their 25-yard line with plenty of time to work with. Franks took the first play of the drive as a chance to connect deep downfield with De’Vion Warren, who pushed off cornerback Roger McCreary in coverage and pulled down the ball.
Warren got away with the battle for position, resulting in a 44-yard gain for the Razorbacks. Five plays later, Warren got the ball again, this time on a screen pass that ended with Warren standing in the end zone.
The Razorbacks decided to go for the two-point conversion and failed to create a 17-12 game with 2:15 to go before intermission. Auburn benefitted from the Razorbacks’ subsequent kickoff going out of bounds and reached the Arkansas eight-yard line before settling for a 25-yard field goal from Carlson just before the break.
Arkansas found itself chasing points after touchdowns from that point forward. The Razorbacks’ struggles while doing so proved costly, especially when Carlson got his chance to leave a mark on the game.
“No doubt,” Carlson said about his last field-goal attempt. “No doubt at all.”
