Auburn gymnastics commit Katelyn Jong earned a top-five finish at the U.S. Classic on Saturday in Chicago, hanging with many of the nation’s best in one of the biggest events of the year.

Jong, a class of 2024 commit, finished in fifth in the U.S. Classic, finishing in the event’s night session behind only Team USA legend Simone Biles and current Florida star and NCAA silver medalist Leanne Wong.

Jong scored a 53.450 in the all-around, with her best apparatus score coming by way of a 13.750 on bars — tied for fourth-best among all competitors at the Classic.

Her fellow Auburn commit and class of 2024 prospect Marissa Neal finished in the top 10 in the night session, finishing with a 51.050 in the all-around, topping the 50.5 she needed in the all-around to qualify for the U.S. Championship.

Former Auburn superstar Suni Lee also qualified for the Championship at Saturday’s event. Jong entered Saturday’s event having already qualified.

Both Jong and Neal are rated as four-star prospects by College Gym News. They’ll be scheduled to debut for Auburn in January 2025.

They both competed Saturday in a field that included some of the best gymnasts in the NCAA.

In the first rotation, Jong tied Wong’s score of a 13.750 on bars, giving fans a taste of how Jong could hang in the SEC in the future — even though the scoring system at the elite level is different from the scoring system in the college ranks. Wong is a multi-time All-American and All-SEC selection. Their score was later topped in the rotation by Jordan Chiles of UCLA — though it was Chiles who won the NCAA national championship on bars this past season.

On beam, Jong’s 12.950 bested both the 12.800 of Chiles and the 12.700 of Wong. Jong’s 12.950 was also just off the 13.000 score by Oregon State superstar Jade Carey.

On floor, Wong’s 13.500 got the better of Jong’s 13.050 — though there’s no shame in that considering Wong won silver in the individual competition on floor at the NCAA championships last spring.

Next for Jong, Neal and Lee is the U.S. Championship in San Jose, Calif., on Aug. 24-27 — a runway event in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.