Harsin: 12-team CFP 'will end up being a good thing'

Bryan Harsin has expressed support for the expansion of the College Football Playoff in the past, and his tune didn't change Wednesday, as he said the recent expansion to a 12-team format "will end up being a good thing."

"I think it probably creates some excitement," Harsin said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "But there's also a lot in there, too. I don't know all the details, and I'm sure there's a lot of stuff that's got to be tweaked to make sure that it's doable, manageable and certainly fits within the college world."

Harsin expressed that "the biggest thing" to him at this point is ironing out the details of balancing playoff games with classwork for athletes, as well as potential adjustments to the recruiting calendar and logistics of adding so many games to a team's season.

"That's just something that is going to have to be dealt with, and probably more conversations about (that) down the road," Harsin said.

Under the newly approved format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four with each receiving a first-round bye. Teams seeded five through 12 will play each other in the first round on either the second or third weekend of December. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played in bowl games on a rotating basis, and the championship game will continue to be at a neutral site.

Since the CFP's start in 2014, Auburn has only ranked inside the top 12 once, when it was No. 10 to end the season in 2017. They also recorded a ranked finish in 2019, landing at No. 14 in the final AP Poll.

Harsin is no stranger to postseason debate, as twice in his time on staff at Boise State, the Broncos ended their regular season undefeated but didn't land in the national championship game. In 2006, they went a perfect 13-0 after defeating Oklahoma in overtime of the Fiesta Bowl. They won the Fiesta Bowl again in 2009, beating TCU in regulation to cap a 14-0 campaign.

"I think people are excited about it," Harsin said. "I know that people a lot smarter than me worked on it. It's going to give teams an opportunity to get into the playoffs and have a chance to win those games and go on and play for a national championship that probably wouldn't have happened before."