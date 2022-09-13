Harsin appreciates Finley, Ashford’s ability to respond after interceptions

Auburn’s early efforts against San Jose State floundered in large part because of lackluster quarterback play.

The Tigers’ two-quarterback system of TJ Finley and Robby Ashford was a combined 2-for-7 passing in the first quarter for 10 yards, notably matching the team’s Week 1 turnover total with two interceptions in the first 15 minutes.

After fending off the Spartans for a 24-16 win, head coach Bryan Harsin said analysis of his quarterbacks’ play was “pretty matter of fact,” but he noted both players’ responses after their abysmal first quarter during his weekly press conference Monday.

“That’s the one thing about playing that position — and I do really appreciate that about both guys — they can respond,” Harsin said. “They don’t throw their helmet down. They’re not pouting. They’re not on the sideline. They don’t separate themselves from the team. They don’t go over there and yell at somebody. They’re not pointing fingers.”

In the final three quarters, the duo was a combined 12-for-16 without any turnovers. Finley provided all of the passing production in that time, going 12-for-15 for 156 yards. Ashford was unable to complete his lone pass attempt in that frame, but he was Auburn’s leading rusher, and logged runs of 30 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter.

“We were good enough (at quarterback) to win, I think, at the end of the day,” Harsin said. “I thought TJ bounced back from his interception and was able to do some things and really rally up. I thought he ran the ball well and did some stuff when he needed to, scrambled around and made some plays.”

The head coach said both Saturday and Monday that Finley’s interception was more so a credit to San Jose State defender Chase Williams than it was a knock on his quarterback. At Monday’s presser, he called Ashford’s interception “just not a good throw.”

“We have to fix that,” Harsin said. “We’ve had four turnovers and we’ve gotten zero. So we’ve lost the turnover battle in each game. That’s not a good formula that’s going to be sustainable.”