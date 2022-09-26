Harsin: Auburn center Tate Johnson to undergo surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Auburn center Tate Johnson will undergo elbow surgery this week after suffering an injury in the Missouri game Saturday, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.
It'll require six to eight weeks of recovery time, Harsin said, and "It could be season-ending."
After not seeing game time in 2021, Johnson recorded starts in Auburn's first four games this season, taking over the center position in the aftermath of the medical retirement of six-year starter Nick Brahms.
"Tate came in, stepped up in a role to be the center and just loosing him, that's big," quarterback Robby Ashford said.
In Johnson's absence, Jalil Irvin is listed as Auburn's starting center on this week's depth chart.
"We'll move some guys around and take a look at it," Harsin said. "Avery Jernigan has also played center for us. So we've got to figure that out, the best five, what that's going to look like. And there might be some rotation in there. But that will be what we do come Tuesday, Wednesday. Just really try to sort that out and figure it out by Thursday so we can get really quality reps in that final practice on Friday before we go into the game."
The senior from Stone Mountain, Ga. has been a backup center the past two seasons, and made his first career start in the Birmingham Bowl last year.