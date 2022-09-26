Harsin: Auburn center Tate Johnson to undergo surgey, out 6-8 weeks

Auburn center Tate Johnson will undergo surgery this week after suffering an injury in the Missouri game Saturday, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. It'll require six to weeks of recovery time, Harsin said, and "could be season-ending."

After not seeing game time in 2021, Johnson recorded starts in Auburn's first four game this season, taking over the center position in the aftermath of the medical retirement of six-year starter Nick Brahms.

In Johnson's absence, Jalil Irvin is listed as Auburn's starting center on this week's depth chart. The senior from Stone Mountain, Ga. has been a backup center the past two seasons, and made his first career start in the Birmingham Bowl last year.