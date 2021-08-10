Harsin: Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell 'not a part of this football team'

One of Auburn’s most experienced defensive linemen is no longer on the team.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer on the team. Truesdell was set to be one of the Tigers’ super seniors this fall thanks to the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA.
"As of right now, he’s not a part of this football team. That’s where we stand at this point," Harsin said. "The guys that are in camp – obviously since we've been here over the last eight months – there's been guys that were here and there's guys that aren't for various reasons.
"That's part of being on a team: there's more things – and not so much in his case – but just overall in general being a part of a team, there's a lot of little things that we all have to do each and every day."
Harsin later clarified there was not a window for Truesdell to return to the team.
Truesdell appeared in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The Augusta, Georgia native started on the line the last two seasons and has totaled 67 tackles over his four years with the Tigers.
Truesdell was expected to start on a new-look defensive line headed up by first-year line coach Nick Eason. Eason praised Truesdell for his efforts and his attitude during spring practice.
“We’ve dealt with some injuries and things on the defensive line. Having him here and having his leadership, he’s kind of the silent leader. He’s not a vocal guy, but he just shows up and works. That’s one of the things that I admire about him,” Eason said on April 7. “To have a guy like that in the middle defense that can hold the point, that can hold up blockers — our linebackers are really happy to have him in there. He’s played against some high talent here in the SEC, one of the best conferences in the world.
“He’s great to have in the room from a leadership perspective. Just having him back and the decision that he made to come back is huge for our team.”
Truesdell’s departure would be a significant one in the middle of a defensive line that saw rising sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright tear his ACL during his spring practice.
The Tigers’ other options in the middle of the line appear to include seniors Marquis Burks and Tony Fair, junior Dre Butler, sophomores Zykeivous Walker and JJ Pegues and true freshman Lee Hunter.
"I think the D-line is going to be pretty fine," EDGE Derick Hall said on Tuesday. "We're moving in the right direction as a whole, just trying to lead and pull guys with you and get them going and show them how we do things here at Auburn. So I think we're going to be alright."