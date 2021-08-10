Harsin: Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell 'not a part of this football team'

“We’ve dealt with some injuries and things on the defensive line. Having him here and having his leadership, he’s kind of the silent leader. He’s not a vocal guy, but he just shows up and works. That’s one of the things that I admire about him,” Eason said on April 7. “To have a guy like that in the middle defense that can hold the point, that can hold up blockers — our linebackers are really happy to have him in there. He’s played against some high talent here in the SEC, one of the best conferences in the world.

“He’s great to have in the room from a leadership perspective. Just having him back and the decision that he made to come back is huge for our team.”

Truesdell’s departure would be a significant one in the middle of a defensive line that saw rising sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright tear his ACL during his spring practice.

The Tigers’ other options in the middle of the line appear to include seniors Marquis Burks and Tony Fair, junior Dre Butler, sophomores Zykeivous Walker and JJ Pegues and true freshman Lee Hunter.

"I think the D-line is going to be pretty fine," EDGE Derick Hall said on Tuesday. "We're moving in the right direction as a whole, just trying to lead and pull guys with you and get them going and show them how we do things here at Auburn. So I think we're going to be alright."