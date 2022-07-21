Harsin: Auburn will name QB1 ‘when it's right’

ATLANTA — Auburn’s four-man quarterback battle is still as open as ever two weeks away from the beginning of fall camp, but some small updates were provided at SEC Media Days Thursday.

Bryan Harsin offered a general timeline for when he’d name his starter, saying that decision will have to be made as the Tigers begin prep for their Week 1 game against Mercer on Sept. 3.

“I usually say it's about 10 days out is kind of where it's happened,” Harsin said. “But we'll name a starter when it's right. There'll be a time in camp where everybody knows, and then it's just a matter of how we want to roll it out.”

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner are set to duke it out in Auburn’s battle for the QB1 spot. All have all gotten opportunities to compete, Harsin said, and regardless of order, the quartet is likely to make up the Tigers’ quarterback depth chart.

Calzada, who transferred to Auburn in January, was sidelined during spring practices and not a full go until late May. In two years at A&M, he threw for 2,318 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 56% completion percentage. He played in 15 games and made 10 starts in 2021, making him the Tigers’ most experienced quarterback.

That experience is something Harsin said gives Calzada an advantage as Auburn decides on its starter.

“He's been through it, and the one thing about the quarterback position that, like Zach in particular coming in there as a young player, you just don't know what you don't know, especially at the quarterback position,” Harsin said. “Zach going through his season, and the ups and downs and taking hits, making throws, winning games.

"They beat Alabama, great, and then there was some other subpar performances in there. The level of consistency you have to have in preparing yourself each and every week, I think that's where he can bring an advantage to that.”

Beyond Calzada, Auburn’s next most experienced quarterback is Finley, who made three starts during Auburn’s season-ending collapse. In those contests, he threw for 552 yards and four touchdowns.

Ashford, who spent two years in Eugene, and Geriner, have yet to record a stat in a college football game.

The status of Auburn's starting quarterback became open in December, when longtime starter Bo Nix announced in November he'd be transferring from the program.

In three years on the Plains, Nix threw for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns.