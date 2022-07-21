Harsin hopes to improve in recruiting with a hot start on the field

ATLANTA — Since corralling a top-25 signing class earlier this year, Auburn football’s recruiting efforts have appeared near dormant.

After wrapping up their 2022 class in February, Auburn has landed three more commitments for their class of 2023 to go along with four-star Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner, who committed in January. Its group of four commits is currently the smallest in the Southeastern Conference and the second smallest in the Power Five.

Asked Thursday what he can do to improve Auburn’s recruiting efforts, coach Bryan Harsin had one word for prospects considering the Tigers — “Watch.”

“I think the ones that have been on our campus, they see the energy and the vibe, what's happening, how the players are responding, coaches are connecting, everything that we're doing,” Harsin said. “There's a great energy in our program right now. There's alignment in our program right now. I know those recruits and families feel that when they step on campus.

“Auburn sells itself. It's a beautiful campus. It's a phenomenal stadium. The people there are fantastic. Everything about it is what you want to be a part of. Now we’ve got to put a product on the field that players want to be a part of. We want to go out there and be successful. Our guys know that. We know that.”

While Harsin is having to recruit in the wake of Auburn’s February inquiry into his program, he’s also recruiting in the wake of a 2021 season that saw the Tigers slip in the final five games of their regular season, going from 6-2 to 6-7 heading into a Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston.

There’s still a lot of time between now and the December early signing period for Auburn to add to its numbers, though it’s clear from Harsin's answers he finds future recruiting success contingent on wins, especially with the potential of a hot start.

“There's a lot of time between now and when December comes to go out there and see what happens during the season, see how the team's improved,” Harsin said. “There's going to be a lot of narrative changes that happen over that time. … And, most likely, as the season goes on, they make decisions based off of that; whether teams are doing really well and where they want to end up going and just even where that momentum is at in the season, too.

Auburn is set up to win early, too. The Tigers start the year with five straight home games, the first of which is against FCS Mercer. They'll see San José State to follow, along with Penn State, Missouri and LSU before hitting the road for the first time in Week 6. Those teams combined for a 31-30 record last season.

“A lot of guys, it's going to be like, if there's a lot of momentum on a team, they might go 'I want to go to that team,'" Harsin said. "And they can change their mind. And so until December, they've got a chance to do that.”