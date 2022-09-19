Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk

A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday.

Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?

“Yeah, well, I mean, No. 1, I’m always coaching for this football team, alright, and these players, No. 1. I can’t control that,” Harsin said. “I can control what I do each and every day. What I’ve always done is coach for this team, these players, these coaches, make sure I’m doing my job, having our team prepared and all that.”

Following a 6-7 inaugural campaign capped with a five-game losing streak, Harsin entered Year 2 already in precarious position. That was further emphasized by the university’s inquiry into the program in February, and the resignation of former athletics director Allen Greene eight day’s before the season’s start added further dramatics to Harsin’s position.

“I don’t control any of those others things other than what I do each and every day,” Harsin continued. “That’s been no different since I’ve been a GA to being a head football coach; I’ve operated the same way and had the same mindset, so we put more expectations on ourselves than anybody else, alright? That’s always been that way. So, at the end of the day, I’m disappointed for our football team, and my job is to make sure we put together a plan and put a football team out there that can go compete and play at a high level, and that’s always the expectations.”

The plans, to this point, have been less-than-stellar for Auburn, despite posting a winning record through three games. After an easy win against Mercer, the Tigers hung on in a closer-than-anticipated contest against San Jose State, in which they were down a field goal at halftime.

Against Penn State, Auburn maintained for a half, down 14-6 at intermission, but totally faltered in the second half, being out-scored 27-6 and giving up an average of 9.3 yards per play.

“The standard needs to be better than what it was, and that’s really all we’re going to focus on,” Harsin said. “For our football team, it’s the same thing; I tell those guys that. I think the lessons in all this is, when you’re in it, when you’re in the arena, which is what we do — we’re the ones that are in the arena each and every week, alright; we’re the ones that put the work in each and every week, alright? That’s what we can control.”