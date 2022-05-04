Harsin looking for ‘right fit’ in transfer portal this summer

MONTGOMERY — At 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the deadline that grants immediate transfers for athletes playing fall sports came and went. And much like the majority of college football teams, the deadline passing is a significant step for Auburn football in finalizing its 2022 roster.

“It's good to have some deadlines,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Tuesday. “It's good to have some cut-off dates in these types of situations, for sure. … It does help to know ‘Alright, here's where we are. This is what we have right now. Here's where some of our needs are.’ And we'll try to fill those needs, and have those players that are going to be the right fit coming into our program by the end of May.”

Harsin talked at Tuesday’s AMBUSH event at Wynlakes Country Club about where the Tigers stand scholarship-wise, as well as where they'll be looking for help in the transfer portal. Currently, Auburn has “maybe” six or seven scholarships available for next season, Harsin said.

“We want to bring in the right people,” Harsin said. “So, if there's guys in the portal that could do that, great. We're looking at those guys and we want to get them on campus and want to make sure that this is the right fit for them. And if it's other guys on our team that maybe deserve it, and there's one or two [scholarships] leftover, then we have a chance to use those as well.”

Position-wise, Harsin pointed to wide receiver, defensive line and defensive back — including both cornerbacks and safeties — as some of the Tigers’ biggest needs. Coincidentally, some of the biggest names in the transfer portal would fill those spots.

As of Wednesday, six of 247Sports' top-10 transfers are either receivers or defensive backs, and The Athletic’s rankings of the best portal players available includes seven players who would fill those needs, with four receivers and three defensive linemen.

The Tigers are in play for one of those top portal players, as former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who’s listed at No. 9 by The Athletic, named a final three of Auburn, Oregon and USC on Tuesday. In three seasons in Lincoln, the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The most notable name in the portal would fill a need for the Tigers, as last year’s Biletnikoff winner and former Pitt receiver Jordan Addison entered around the Sunday deadline. However, Addison hasn’t been linked to the Plains, and has speculated interest in USC and Alabama, with a return to the Panthers possible.

Even with some top names available that would fill needs, Harsin stressed Tuesday that the best available players, regardless of position, are a priority.

“There are needs, but we still want to bring in the right people,” Harsin said. “That's the most important thing right now. I think where our team is at, I think as far along as we've come since January in the leadership piece, the chemistry, the cohesiveness, all that, you want to bring in the right people. So, that might be the right people at another position.”

Harsin also said he’s not surprised that, since Auburn’s spring practices ended April 9, the Tigers didn’t lose anyone to the portal.

“We have great leaders on this team,” Harsin said. “We have guys that want to win. We have a group of coaches that I feel is as united. And so, every day, I'd walk into the team meeting during spring, or any chance I get an opportunity to speak to our team, I'm excited about it. I like where we're at.”

Comparatively, the Tigers saw eight players leave via the portal following spring practices, and they lost 17 following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

