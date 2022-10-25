Harsin: OL Jeremiah Wright ‘earned an opportunity’ to build on recent successes

It may have been sheer coincidence, but Jeremiah Wright’s first start came with a vast improvement for Auburn’s rushing attack.

Wright, who made his first career start at guard in Auburn’s 43-38 loss to Ole Miss, started on a unit that paved the way for a season-high 301 rush yards for the Tigers. The first-time starter was Auburn’s highest-graded run blocker in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s getting better,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “Yesterday’s practice too, you know, you get into a groove a little bit, so he got to play. … He’s earned an opportunity to continue to keep playing.

“I also think not only as a player, he brings some energy, some emotion, you know, and just competitiveness, I think, up front too just because of who he is. Like, that’s who he is. He’s wired that way. He cares tremendously, and he works really hard at it. So, I don’t see why he wouldn’t continue to keep getting more reps and an opportunity to go out there and play again. He did a really good job last game.”

Harsin added that there’s “no doubt in our mind” that Wright belongs on the offensive line, and that comes after a career that’s seen the Selma native flip sides of the trenches on four different occasions after coming to Auburn as a three-star offensive tackle.

Now in his third season at Auburn, Wright has seen the field more than ever, loggin snaps in seven games, though mostly on the Tigers’ field-goal unit. The Ole Miss loss say Wright total a career-high 66 snaps.

“He’s just a dog, man,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “He talks trash, too. He makes you want to be on your best game. He’s just a competitor, man. A nasty O-Lineman. Real physical. And I think he brings a lot of energy to the O-Line and gets those guys to play better.”

That was something Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker agreed with, saying that Wright’s energy in Oxford brought a needed spark to the Tigers’ performance.

“I think if we can get to that point, even early in games, where we’re just doing that and we’re real upbeat, it’s even more demoralizing for the opponent to see that, and to understand the mindset of our team,” Shenker said.