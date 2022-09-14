 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'

  • Updated
orange jerseys.jpg

Auburn quarterback Joe Sullivan throws a pass against Southern Miss as Auburn wears orange jerseys Nov. 8, 1980, in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 GLOMERATA VIA AU ARCHIVES

As talk continues to swell around the possibility of an orange uniform shakeup for Auburn, one key figure says it's something he wouldn't be against.

Head coach Bryan Harsin said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference when asked about the possibility that Auburn wearing orange jerseys "wouldn't be something I'd be against."

"I might like it," Harsin said. "I've seen the orange jerseys from the past, and yeah, I think that's something that Auburn's done, so it's not too far-fetched. At the same time, I also think, too, it's something that people would be excited about, especially your younger crowd, I'm sure would be excited about it.

"But you're asking a guy that came from a program that we had probably 25 different combinations of uniforms, so. I like the tradition. I really do. I really respect that. ... I think it's cool. I mean, they're good-looking jerseys. I love our colors. I think we have the best colors in the country, I really do. I love them, and if it's something that we're able to do, that wouldn't be something I'd be against."

With Auburn welcoming No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare this weekend for an "Orange Out"-themed game, defenders Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe broke uniform news Monday, saying the Tigers would be wearing orange facemasks, which were reintroduced for the first time in over 30 years last season. 

The duo endorsed the possibility of orange jerseys when asked about them, and Pappoe added that the team was told there'd be a uniform surprise at some point this season, though they weren't given further information, he said.

“Obviously it’s been a while, like 1970 or something like that since they last wore orange jerseys,” Hall said. “We’ve talked about it a lot, but obviously Auburn’s very traditional and, you know, we can’t compete with that, but that’s definitely something that I would like to see.”

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

