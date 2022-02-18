Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator, promotes Bellantoni to linebackers coach

After Harsin hired Davis, a 32-year-old up-and-comer in coaching, it seemed apparent Harsin would take over play-calling duties for Auburn’s offense. Kiesau called the staff’s new approach a ‘collaborative’ effort in his statement through the university.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really good coaches in my career, but very few have the offensive mind, the attention to detail and the overall plan for execution like Coach Harsin,” said Kiesau. “I’m fired up to work in a collaborative offensive environment like we have, from the head coach to the coordinator and position coaches to the analysts and all the way down to the graduate assistants. This gives you an opportunity to be successful, and our players feel that chemistry.”

Bellantoni was a defensive analyst for Auburn in 2021 after serving as special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant for Utah State in 2020. He spent the 2019 season as a linebackers coach at Washington State and interim defensive coordinator.

He also served as a special teams coordinator at Buffalo in 2018 and spent three seasons as defensive coordinator at FAU from 2014-16.

“Auburn football has had a long tradition of impact pass rushers and relentless outside linebacker and edge play,” said Bellantoni. “The opportunity to teach and mentor these young men who want to add to that legacy is truly an honor. That same relentless approach is what we expect from our special teams unit as well. This phase determines the outcome of many games, and exactly why we need an all-in mentality from every player and coach when it comes to special teams. We want to be the best in the country with those units and want guys who are possessed to make a game changing play as part of a special teams unit.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.