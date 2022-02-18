Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator, promotes Bellantoni to linebackers coach

Bryan Harsin has filled more staff openings with promotions from within.
Harsin has named Eric Kiesau the team’s new offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday. Kiesau has been with Harsin since 2017, coming with him from Boise State last offseason. Kiesau started the 2021 season in an off-the-field role, before he was promoted to wide receivers coach partway through the season.
Auburn also announced Roc Bellantoni has been promoted from an off-the-field role to linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
In one more move, defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge has added associate head coach to his title.
“One of the biggest things our players and program needs going from year one to year two with us is consistency — consistency with the system, the coaches and our plan for success,” Harsin said in a statement. “Coach Kiesau and Coach Bellantoni are excellent football coaches and teachers of the game with 44 years of Division I experience between them, including 22 combined years in coordinator roles. Both have been part of the relationship building process over this past year here at Auburn, with the team and staff. They understand fully and are bought in on our goal and process.”
Keisau was originally an offensive analyst for Auburn last fall before he was promoted to replaced former wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, who was fired after four games.
Kiesau served as a co-offensive coordinator at Boise State in 2019.
Mike Bobo served as Auburn’s offensive coordinator last fall until he was fired shortly after the Iron Bowl. Harsin hired a young former NFL quarterback in Austin Davis to be the next offensive coordinator in December, but he quit after 43 days.
After defensive coordinator Derek Mason left in January, Harsin promoted inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding to replace him.
Where Auburn had two familiar names around the SEC in the coordinator roles last season, Harsin now has two coaches who came to Auburn with him from Boise State.
Bellatoni replaces former outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Bert Watts, who last week was hired by the Denver Broncos.
247Sports and On3 recently reported Etheridge was a candidate for an open assistant coaching job at Georgia, but he reaffirmed his commitment to Auburn on social media in recent days before Friday’s announcement that he’d earned the title of associate head coach.
Kiesau coached coached the Boise State quarterbacks in 2020 after coaching the wide receivers from 2017-19. He was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State in 2016 and served as interim head coach during the last four games of the season.
After Harsin hired Davis, a 32-year-old up-and-comer in coaching, it seemed apparent Harsin would take over play-calling duties for Auburn’s offense. Kiesau called the staff’s new approach a ‘collaborative’ effort in his statement through the university.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really good coaches in my career, but very few have the offensive mind, the attention to detail and the overall plan for execution like Coach Harsin,” said Kiesau. “I’m fired up to work in a collaborative offensive environment like we have, from the head coach to the coordinator and position coaches to the analysts and all the way down to the graduate assistants. This gives you an opportunity to be successful, and our players feel that chemistry.”
Bellantoni was a defensive analyst for Auburn in 2021 after serving as special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant for Utah State in 2020. He spent the 2019 season as a linebackers coach at Washington State and interim defensive coordinator.
He also served as a special teams coordinator at Buffalo in 2018 and spent three seasons as defensive coordinator at FAU from 2014-16.
“Auburn football has had a long tradition of impact pass rushers and relentless outside linebacker and edge play,” said Bellantoni. “The opportunity to teach and mentor these young men who want to add to that legacy is truly an honor. That same relentless approach is what we expect from our special teams unit as well. This phase determines the outcome of many games, and exactly why we need an all-in mentality from every player and coach when it comes to special teams. We want to be the best in the country with those units and want guys who are possessed to make a game changing play as part of a special teams unit.”