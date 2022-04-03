Harsin: Quarterbacks T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford getting more reps

It appears Auburn football has two early frontrunners competing for its starting quarterback position in 2022, as coach Bryan Harsin noted that TJ Finley and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford have gotten the bulk of Auburn’s quarterback reps this spring following Saturday’s practice.

“It’s not balanced as much as it was early on,” Harsin said. “Some guys are getting more reps, but it’s also a little bit by practice, kind of look at what a guy got the previous practice, try to get some of those other guys maybe a few more in the next one to even it out, but TJ’s gotten quite a few reps, has gotten the most. Robby Ashford has been getting more reps as we’ve gone.”

After longtime starter Bo Nix entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, it left the Tigers with an open competition at quarterback, which has largely been between Finley, Ashford, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and former four-star recruit and freshman Holden Geriner.

Dematrius Davis was also considered in competition for the spot ahead of his entering the transfer portal on March 23.

Of the four remaining, Finley is the only with any experience in an Auburn uniform. He played in nine games last season and made three starts, throwing for 827 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers were 0-3 with Finley starting, including a 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl and a 24-22 overtime thriller against Alabama.

A Hoover native and Hoover High School alum, Ashford spent one season with Oregon but didn’t see any playing time. The once four-star prospect was also a two-sport athlete at Oregon, playing in 20 baseball games as a freshman.

“He’s trying to get better,” Harsin said of Ashford. “I think he cares. That’s what I like about him most, is he wants to improve, and he wants to play. He wants to be the best quarterback that he can be. He’s athletic, he can throw it. He’s got the tools.”

Calzada has been limited in practice, Harsin said, as he’s still nursing a shoulder injury that occurred against Auburn last season.

“He’s getting 7-on-7, he’s getting as many controlled reps as we possibly can give him so he doesn’t get hit, re-injure that shoulder,” Harsin said. “I know he wants to be out there. He’s dying just to stand back there and watch. He’s in the yellow jersey, it’s killing him. He wants to go out there and play, and I know he can.”

Calzada played in 12 games for Texas A&M last season, including a 41-38 win against Alabama where he had 285 pass yards and three touchdowns. In College Station, he threw for 2,318 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Harsin also acknowledged Geriner’s learning curve as an early enrollee this spring, and said he’s eager to see how the freshman continues to progresses as he learns Auburn’s offense.

“What I know for true freshmen coming in the spring [is] spring ball can be a lot after a while,” Harsin said. “There’s a there’s quite a bit of offense that you’re learning. And so I know he’s working on detailing that stuff up, but it’s just going to take time.

“The time in the summer is going to be huge for him, because he’ll know what we’re doing. He’ll know how to operate it better. And then come fall camp, that’s what I’ve seen from quarterbacks when they come in early, young quarterbacks, is just how much progress they make when you get into fall camp.”

Geriner, who played at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., committed to the Tigers on Feb. 1, 2021. He threw for 7,100 career yards and 71 touchdowns in high school.

The Tigers are a week away from their A-Day spring game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. on April 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

