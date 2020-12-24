Harsin’s first big task: Building his coaching staff at Auburn

Here and now, he’s without a staff, and it’s up to him to pluck the best coaches he can find to try to out-work and out-smart some of the most high-profile coaches that money can buy at his new rivals in the SEC.

He seemed excited about the list of candidates. He’s never had the power of a program like Auburn behind his sales pitch. In the next few days, he’ll go through those texts, and surely reach out to even more.

“Who are going to be the best fits in this program?” Harsin said. “Who are going to be the men that are going to come in here and lead these players? And I’m going to work with Allen (Greene) on that. I’m going to work with folks here that have been at Auburn so I can have a better understanding of things, and we’ll start to put together that staff and make sure that the things that we’re doing, along the way — we take care of our players as we put together the staff, we communicate with our players so they know what’s going on, and then we will build from there.”

Auburn’s players report back Dec. 26 for preparation for the Citrus Bowl, set for Jan. 1 against Northwestern. Harsin said in a brief meeting with the current staff, he mostly asked them what they needed from him to make bowl game preparation as smooth as possible.