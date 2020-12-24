Harsin’s first big task: Building his coaching staff at Auburn

Bryan Harsin said his phone’s been blowing up with texts from coaches all across the country, all interested in being a part of his new staff and being a part of Auburn football. He said he’s never seen anything like it.
Welcome to the big stage.
Welcome to the SEC.
As Harsin moves forward just two days removed from being named Auburn’s new head football coach, the first big task in front of him remains assembling the coaching staff that will lead Auburn football into its new era. He said he plans to meet with Auburn’s current coaches individually soon. He said he’ll talk with his old coaches from Boise State, too.
Then there are those ones hitting his phone. Harsin said he hasn’t had the chance to get back with all of them yet — or even go through every text just yet, with some coming from outside his contacts. “My number’s out there,” he said. “They’re reaching out. They’re trying to connect.
“And I can tell you this: I’ve been in other positions before when there’s been opportunities, and — not like this. Not like this. There is so much interest, so much excitement, so many people that want to be a part of this program.”
Harsin spoke at his introductory press conference Thursday at the Auburn athletics complex, in front of few in person but many through Zoom and a Facebook stream. He didn’t have any ‘year one’ goals set for 2021 just yet, instead saying his focus is usually on the here and now.
Here and now, he’s without a staff, and it’s up to him to pluck the best coaches he can find to try to out-work and out-smart some of the most high-profile coaches that money can buy at his new rivals in the SEC.
He seemed excited about the list of candidates. He’s never had the power of a program like Auburn behind his sales pitch. In the next few days, he’ll go through those texts, and surely reach out to even more.
“Who are going to be the best fits in this program?” Harsin said. “Who are going to be the men that are going to come in here and lead these players? And I’m going to work with Allen (Greene) on that. I’m going to work with folks here that have been at Auburn so I can have a better understanding of things, and we’ll start to put together that staff and make sure that the things that we’re doing, along the way — we take care of our players as we put together the staff, we communicate with our players so they know what’s going on, and then we will build from there.”
Auburn’s players report back Dec. 26 for preparation for the Citrus Bowl, set for Jan. 1 against Northwestern. Harsin said in a brief meeting with the current staff, he mostly asked them what they needed from him to make bowl game preparation as smooth as possible.
When he landed at Auburn regional airport earlier in the day, he spoke with a group of fans gathered and told them to make sure they love on the players because “they have a bowl game to win.”