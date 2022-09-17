Harsin says Auburn never found a groove against Penn State

A potential revenge game for Auburn football on its home turf quickly went out of whack Saturday, as the Tigers stumbled through one half before completely sputtering out in a 41-12 loss to Penn State.

“You’ve got to get the momentum when you’re down,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “You’ve got to get some momentum, you’ve got to create that. You’ve got to go execute to do that, and when you make some plays, I think you feel that momentum.

“But really, we just didn’t get into a consistent enough groove to get that momentum.”

Auburn (2-1) was mired with issues — its largest single-game turnover total this season, porous coverage, lackluster offensive line play and sloppy penalties — but the Tigers’ troubles started when it came to finding the end zone.

Four times Auburn managed to get within 20 yards of paydirt, but those four trips only generated six points. Those potential touchdowns were squandered in lieu of two field goals from Anders Carlson, a turnover on downs and an interception from Robby Ashford after Auburn had been backed up to Penn State’s 23 yard line.

Turnovers were as bad as they’ve been for Auburn, too, as their -4 turnover margin doubled against the Nittany Lions. The Tigers fumbled three times, two of which were recovered by Penn State (3-0), and both Ashford and TJ Finley added an interception.

“That’s not a sustainable formula, right?” Harsin said. “We pride ourselves in taking care of the football. We talk all about the ball. I thought we’ve done that in the past, we’ve taken care of the ball. We’ve got to get it. We’ve got to get some takeaways on the defensive side, but we can’t turn it over.”

Finley, who appeared banged up before his exit, only saw the field for the first half and first two drives of the third quarter. Auburn’s QB1 heading into the season didn’t miss the back half of Saturday’s contest due to injury, though, Harsin said, as Finley’s shoulder didn’t impact “too much of the decision to go with Robby at that point.”

Harsin also said that one of the biggest factors in Ashford remaining in the game was Auburn’s inability to get back into the game early in the second half down 14-6.

“The game’s not out of hand,” Harsin said. “You’re not playing like you want to in the first half, but the game’s still close. You’re not that far out. We have a chance to get the ball back, drive down and score.

“Think we went three-and-out on that drive there, and that was one that hurt us.”

The difference from the first to second half was significant. Not only did Auburn remain within a score of Penn State, but it had actually out-gained the Nittany Lions 233-207 in the first half. It was all Penn State in the back half, though, as it out-scored Auburn 27-6 while out-gaining it 270-182. It also held Auburn’s rushing attack to 38 yards in the second half.

Auburn’s ground game faltered, as six different players logged a carry, but none mustered more than 39 yards. They were contained by a Penn State defensive line that got in the backfield at will, as the Nittany Lion defense logged six sacks, 11 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries.

Four of Auburn’s six penalties were also called on different offensive linemen, costing the Tigers’ 31 of their 51 penalty yards.

Finley finished 11-for-19 passing with 152 yards passing and an interception. Ashford was 10-for-19 with 144 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he out-gained Finley on the ground, but barely, with 23 yards on 10 attempts. Finley logged 21 yards on nine.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford maintained impressive performances against Auburn, following up last year’s 28-for-32 passing line with a 14-for-19 day for 178 yards, his day ending at the 12:03 mark in the fourth quarter. He also logged a rushing touchdown. Clifford’s combined line from the past two games against Auburn is 42-for-51 (82.3%) for 458 yards and three total touchdowns.

True freshman running back Nicholas Singleton also had a big day for Penn State, out-rushing all of Auburn with 124 yards and two touchdowns.