Harsin says he won't throw out what makes Auburn strong — family

Bryan Harsin looked over his new team from above on Friday, knowing that there's plenty of work to do ahead.
But, he said, there's a foundation at Auburn he knows he can build on.
Auburn's new head football coach joined the ABC telecast of the Citrus Bowl on Friday, putting on a headset to join the broadcast team for a few minnutes as he peered over the playing field from high up in Camping World Stadium in Orlando. He watched a Tigers team stuck between eras struggle in a loss to Northwestern, fighting in the middle quarters but running out of gas late as time ran out on a previous chapter in Auburn football and turned ahead to the next.
Harsin said then and there, though, that what's made Auburn special before him will be carried into the new era when he's head coach.
"The Auburn Family — I believe it's strong. And I believe that those that have come before me, and those that have been a part of Auburn University — they're important," Harsin said on the broadcast.
Harsin comes to Auburn as an outsider, but just a few days after being introduced to that Auburn Family, he's embracing it.
"To me, that tradition, and what they bring, as far as just the pride, to the university, is important," Harsin said. "We want to make them proud."
Harsin has also already met with a few of Auburn's current players, including senior team captain Big Kat Bryant. Bryant said he met with Harsin on Monday.
"I really think he's a great guy, great coach, great leader," Bryant said, just gleaning from his short talk he had with him. "I like him and I really think he has the right coaching philosophy to lead this team to one day win championships. I really do believe that."
Harsin's first big task is to assemble his coaching staff at Auburn. Whether he tries to retain any coaches from the current staff remains to be seen, and that has not been addressed yet, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said postgame.
"We want to go out here and put together the staff, players, to come into Auburn University and to go out there and obviously make them proud when we play — but to do things right and to be a program that, when they come in there to watch and support them, everybody believes in what we're doing," Harsin said, of Auburn supporters. "We've got a lot of work to do, but that's what I'm excited about and why Auburn was such a good fit."
So far, Harsin and Auburn's players have been separated in their focus, with his focus on the future and the team's focus on the necessary task at hand — the bowl game.
Now that that's done, Harsin said: "We'll start building towards who we want to be and what we're trying to become at Auburn, with this group of guys here and the future players that are going to be coming here as well."