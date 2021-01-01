Harsin says he won't throw out what makes Auburn strong — family

Harsin has also already met with a few of Auburn's current players, including senior team captain Big Kat Bryant. Bryant said he met with Harsin on Monday.

"I really think he's a great guy, great coach, great leader," Bryant said, just gleaning from his short talk he had with him. "I like him and I really think he has the right coaching philosophy to lead this team to one day win championships. I really do believe that."

Harsin's first big task is to assemble his coaching staff at Auburn. Whether he tries to retain any coaches from the current staff remains to be seen, and that has not been addressed yet, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said postgame.

"We want to go out here and put together the staff, players, to come into Auburn University and to go out there and obviously make them proud when we play — but to do things right and to be a program that, when they come in there to watch and support them, everybody believes in what we're doing," Harsin said, of Auburn supporters. "We've got a lot of work to do, but that's what I'm excited about and why Auburn was such a good fit."

So far, Harsin and Auburn's players have been separated in their focus, with his focus on the future and the team's focus on the necessary task at hand — the bowl game.