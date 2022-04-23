Harsin to serve as honorary pace car driver at Talladega

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin will serve as the honorary pace car driver at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the speedway announced Saturday.

The 188-lap event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Harsin is entering his second season as Auburn’s coach. Prior to Auburn, Harsin was a head coach for eight seasons; one at Arkansas State and seven at Boise State, his alma mater.

Despite finding a career in football, Harsin grew up in a family with deep ties to auto racing, as his father, Dale Harsin, has a background in drag racing that spans back to the late 1960s. The younger Harsin spent more than a decade racing, and got a license to race funny cars at age 18, according to a story from AL.com.

