AU FOOTBALL

Harsin to serve as honorary pace car driver at Talladega

  Updated
  • 0
Texas A M Auburn Basketball

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the first half of a basketball game against Texas A&M Feb. 12 in Auburn.

 Butch Dill/The Associated Press

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin will serve as the honorary pace car driver at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the speedway announced Saturday.

The 188-lap event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Harsin is entering his second season as Auburn’s coach. Prior to Auburn, Harsin was a head coach for eight seasons; one at Arkansas State and seven at Boise State, his alma mater.

Despite finding a career in football, Harsin grew up in a family with deep ties to auto racing, as his father, Dale Harsin, has a background in drag racing that spans back to the late 1960s. The younger Harsin spent more than a decade racing, and got a license to race funny cars at age 18, according to a story from AL.com.

