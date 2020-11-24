Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson commits to Auburn

The Auburn offensive line picked up another experienced option on Tuesday.
Harvard senior Eric Wilson has committed to the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior plans to graduate from Harvard in May then become a graduate transfer at Auburn.
“2020 has been full of surprises,” Wilson wrote on social media. “After graduating in May, I will be moving to Auburn, AL as a grad student and to play football for the Auburn Tigers. Thanks so much to my teammates, friends, and coaches at Harvard who have made these four years unforgettable.”
2020 has been full of surprises. After graduating in May, I will be moving to Auburn, AL as a grad student and to play football for the Auburn Tigers. Thanks so much to my teammates, friends, and coaches at Harvard who have made these four years unforgettable. #10000men #WarDamn pic.twitter.com/tlN5VRyrua— Eric Wilson (@ejwilson38) November 24, 2020
Wilson has played in 22 games for the Crimson going back to his freshman year in 2017. Wilson played in all 10 games during his junior year and was later named to the All-Ivy League second team as well as Phil Steele’s All-Ivy League second-team. The Ivy League initially postponed what would have been Wilson’s senior season at Harvard before ultimately announcing the season would not be conducted.
Wilson came to Harvard after a stellar high school career at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He was a four-year letterwinner on the offensive and defensive line, was selected to the AP first team All-State squad as a senior, brought home the Suburban Red District Defensive Lineman of the Year and earned the South team’s offensive MVP in the MFCA All-Star Game.
Wilson was also a nominee for Minnesota’s Mr. Football after helping Benilde-St. Margaret’s win the state championship in his senior year.
Wilson is the second veteran college football player Auburn has landed in the past week. Last Wednesday, former All-Big 12 tight end Grant Calcaterra announced his commitment to the Tigers.
