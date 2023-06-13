Harvey Glance, one of the most prolific sprinters in Auburn history and the school’s first Black head coach in any sport, has died, the school announced. He was 66.

Glance had an incredible impact on Auburn. His sprinting career was legendary, seeing him match world records while on the Plains before a professional career that included multiple gold medals and Olympic appearances. Following his sprinting career, Glance returned to Auburn as an assistant coach in 1990. He became the program’s head coach the following year.

A native of Phenix City and 1975 graduate of Central-Phenix City High School, Glance was a four-time NCAA Champion during his career at Auburn. He won both the men’s 100- and 200-meter championships as a spring in 1976, and won the 100 again in ’77. Glance equaled the then-world record of 9.9 in the 100 twice in ’76. Glance received 14 All-American nods and was a 12-time SEC Champion during his four years running for legendary Auburn coach Mel Rosen. He also received a degree in Health & Human Performance from Auburn.

Glance became the sixth Olympian in Auburn’s history during that time, and its first since 1952, when he competed in Montreal in 1976. While he finished in fourth place without a medal in the 100 that year, he was part of the U.S. men’s 4x400 relay team that got the gold in those games. He also competed for the U.S. in Moscow in 1980, though he didn’t medal.

Forty-seven Tigers have competed in the Olympics in the program’s history. Glance is one of only two to ever earn a gold medal. Glance’s track career saw him earn another five gold medals in various competitions, as well as two silver medals.

Glance’s coaching career spanned a little over two decades, beginning at Auburn and lasting on the Plains until 1997. In that time, Glance coached Olympians Craig Hepburn, Samuel Matete and Victor Houston and three NCAA champions in Houston (decathlon), Clark Humphreys (pole vault) and Juliet Campbell (400 meters).

Following his stint at Auburn, Glance moved to the University of Alabama to assume the same role for the school’s track and field program. He remained in that role until his retirement in 2011, and he held multiple positions at the national level during that time, including as an assistant for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics.

Glance was a 1996 inductee into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and received the Congressional Gold Medal of Freedom in 2008.