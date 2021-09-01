‘He knows what he wants’: Dirk Koetter compares former player Bryan Harsin to Nick Saban

When it comes to Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s coaching career, Dirk Koetter – his former head coach at Boise State – was a major influence.
With Harsin now preparing for his first season at Auburn and hoping to challenge Alabama in the SEC, Koetter believes his former quarterback has something very important in common with the Crimson Tide’s head coach.
Koetter spoke about Harsin in August in the lead-up to Harsin’s debut as the Tigers head coach on Sept. 4 against Akron. Koetter explained he saw how Saban approaches the game when Koetter interviewed to be the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator following the 2011 season, and what he saw then and what he’s heard about Harsin are remarkably similar.
“I spent two days interviewing at Alabama, and the thing that impressed me most about coach Saban is he knows what he wants. He knew what he was looking for. He knew what he wanted,” Koetter said. “I think that's the thing that I've seen already — and I've already had it confirmed by guys who work for Hars. I mean, I've never coached with Hars but I know plenty of guys who have, and he knows what he wants. I mean, he knows what it's supposed to look like, he knows what he wants and he's not willing to compromise. I mean, in that respect, he reminds me of coach Saban.
“Now, even though [Harsin has] got a terrific record and I think he's a heck of a coach, obviously in that state you're looking up at maybe the best all-time in college football.”
Koetter crossed paths with Harsin at a crucial time in Harsin’s life.
Koetter came to Boise State in 1998 and immediately whipped the Broncos into shape on the field, in the classroom and in the community. While Harsin was limited to a backup role that season and as a senior in 1999, Harsin studied the game closely while Koetter led Boise State to a 16-8 record in that time – including a 10-3 mark in 1999 that ended with the Broncos winning their first-ever bowl appearance.
While Harsin only attempted 32 passes during his time with Koetter, Koetter made it clear it was not because Harsin didn’t understand the game.
“We were basically implementing what we had been doing at Oregon,” said Koetter, who was previously the Ducks’ offensive coordinator before coming to Boise. “We were kind of taking that approach to how we game-planned and how we prepared for games and how we did our meetings and whatnot. Bryan just took to that; he took to the preparation and the film study and the tests. We gave guys written tests during the week. You can tell the guys that are into it and are paying attention. That's easy to see. It was just easy to see that Bryan was going to have the makings of a good coach.”
Dan Hawkins, one of Koetter’s assistants at Boise State, used some of his connections to help Harsin land an assistant coaching job at Eastern Oregon in 2000. Koetter left Boise State after the 2000 season to take over at Arizona State, and after Hawkins was promoted he brought Harsin back as a graduate assistant.
While Koetter has never coached alongside Harsin, he explained he has good insight on how things are going at Auburn.
Ben Steele, who coached with Koetter during stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, initially joined Harsin’s Auburn staff as a special teams analyst before leaving in July for a position with the Minnesota Vikings. Koetter said Steele told him he was impressed with how Harsin came in and immediately set the standard for how things were going to operate within the Tigers program, something Koetter believes Harsin also did during his previous stops at Boise State and Arkansas State.
Koetter has enjoyed seeing Harsin’s coaching career take off over the last two decades, and Koetter believes Harsin’s winning will continue with the Tigers.
“Shoot, it's awesome. Are you kidding me? I mean, he's an Idaho boy; I'm an Idaho boy. Yeah, you know, you always want to see guys that you've been around go on and have success. He's not just had a little bit of success; I mean, he's had great success,” Koetter said. “It’s awesome to see what Harsin's accomplished so far. I have high expectations of what he'll accomplish at Auburn.”