‘He knows what he wants’: Dirk Koetter compares former player Bryan Harsin to Nick Saban

Koetter spoke about Harsin in August in the lead-up to Harsin’s debut as the Tigers head coach on Sept. 4 against Akron. Koetter explained he saw how Saban approaches the game when Koetter interviewed to be the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator following the 2011 season, and what he saw then and what he’s heard about Harsin are remarkably similar.

“I spent two days interviewing at Alabama, and the thing that impressed me most about coach Saban is he knows what he wants. He knew what he was looking for. He knew what he wanted,” Koetter said. “I think that's the thing that I've seen already — and I've already had it confirmed by guys who work for Hars. I mean, I've never coached with Hars but I know plenty of guys who have, and he knows what he wants. I mean, he knows what it's supposed to look like, he knows what he wants and he's not willing to compromise. I mean, in that respect, he reminds me of coach Saban.