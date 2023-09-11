BERKELEY, Calif. — Hugh Freeze had seen it too many times to not go to it.

With 6:31 remaining in Auburn’s contest against Cal on Saturday, he called a timeout 5 yards shy of a reclaimed lead. Down three points and in the red zone, Freeze went from putting his offense in a run-first, jumbo package to something that was meant for one player and one player only.

“I just said, 'Nah, I want to … give Rivaldo (Fairweather) a chance here,'” Freeze said. “I had just seen Rivaldo do that too many times in practice. The last thing I told Payton was, 'Just make sure it's catchable and he'll make a play.'”

And make a play Fairweather did. The first-year transfer took Cal defensive back Jeremiah Earby one-on-one and put him on a poster, going up-and-over to haul in a jump ball on a goal-line fade. It wound up being the biggest play of the day, giving Auburn a 14-10 lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a win by the same score.

It was a night where Auburn’s offense had no answers. Somehow, this single play was really the only answer it got — an seemingly impossible throw from Payton Thorne, only made to look more unreal by a leap and reach from Fairweather.

After not seeing a throw his direction in Week 1 against UMass, Fairweather caught three passes against the Golden Bears, as well as a 17-yard reception that was wiped with a penalty. He averaged 11.0 yards per grab and got his first touchdown as a Tiger — only the sixth of his career. The touchdown, his last grab of the evening, was months in the making.

“Me and Payton, we do that every day — after practice, before practice, before we'd even start the season,” Fairweather said. “That's what we do, man.”

Freeze had seen it so much, and Fairweather had known it so well. Ironically, it’s one of the least efficient passes in football. It was a pass that was completed less than a third of the time in the NFL just a few seasons ago, but the jump-ball essence of it all is in Fairweather’s background. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school, opting for basketball prior to.

Fairweather referred to himself a “late bloomer” in regard to football in the spring. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and chose FIU, which was one of his two FBS offers. Since then, he crew into a blue-chip transfer recruit, and he became the first commitment of the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn for reasons like Saturday evening.

“I trusted Coach Freeze to put me in the best position for my future,” Fairweather said. “And see, that's what we're doing man. He's going to put everybody on offense in great position to make plays.”

Blooming, and blooming late, is quite emblematic of Auburn through two games this season. The buds of Auburn’s passing offense and Payton Thorne have yet to fully blossom in particular, and it's a wonder if they ever will after a dismal contest in the Sunshine State.

Thorne had two flashes of success against Cal — one string of five-straight completions and another of four-straight — but he was middling beyond that. Most of his incompletions weren’t the result of stellar defense, but more so misreads and mental mistakes.

The quarterback's two strings of completions, however, were anchored by touchdown passes. The second of which went to Fairweather and the first to receiver Jay Fair. Subsequently, Fair’s thoughts on Fairweather’s two-game Auburn career seemed apt, not only for the former FIU tight end but for Auburn’s passing game and what he and Auburn hope it will become.

“I think he can be a very big weapon for us,” Fair said. “He may not have been as productive, I would say, so far through the season, but the more opportunities that come his way, you can count on him to make those plays. So I think that’s something we should be looking out for.”