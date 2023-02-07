The postgame scene in Knoxville wasn’t complete hopelessness, apparently.

Retold by Jaylin Williams on Monday, the Auburn forward said that, following the Tigers’ loss to then-No. 2 Tennessee, a 46-43 heartbreak that came down to the final possession, he and his teammates weren’t feeling totally sunk.

“We were kind of like: ‘OK, if that’s the No. 2 team in the country — or like No. 6 now — we can win.’ Like, we can win more games than these reporters and everyone believes. We’ve just got to guard and rebound, and offense will come eventually.”

The Tigers’ loss to the Volunteers split last week’s two-game slate, with a 94-73 drubbing against Georgia preceding it. And while the Tigers were able to avenge one loss and nearly pull off a significant upset, it knocked them out of top-25 for the first time in 33 weeks. Now, they’re set for perhaps their toughest week of the season yet.

“If you love the grind, which I do, then you love the position that you’re in right now,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Monday.

This week’s two contests include a road trip to Texas A&M, which tips at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a return home for a contest with No. 3 Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday’s rematch with the Aggies comes after head coach Buzz Williams and his team handed the Tigers their second Southeastern Conference loss this year, winning 79-63 at Neville Arena and snapping a 28-game home win streak.

That defeat largely came at the hands of guards Tyrce Radford and Wade Taylor IV, who combined for 45 points.

While opposing guard play has plagued Auburn often, it has been a non-issue of late. It managed to curb Georgia’s duo of Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts, which combined for 43 points in Auburn’s loss at Georgia, to 17 points last week. It also clamped Tennessee as a whole, notably limiting Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler to 10 combined points.

“I think our guards were kind of tired of hearing about how they’ve been getting lit up, and the way we guard, it’s not one guy,” Pearl said. “It’s not just ‘Well, this is the matchup.’ I thought our ones and twos did a phenomenal job against Zeigler and Vescovi, and I think our guards did a really good job against Georgia’s guards after being lit up the first time.

“If that can be the case again, we give ourselves a chance.”