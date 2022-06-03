Heavy-hitting first inning propels Auburn past SLU in regional-opener

Auburn was relentless at the plate Friday evening.

The Tigers scored 11 runs. They had eight hits. They tied their single-game season high for team home runs while reaching base 11 times — and then they played another eight innings of baseball.

Not only was Auburn relentless with the bats, it was relentless early en route to a 19-7 defeat of Southeastern Louisiana in front of 3,388 fans in its first game of the weekend’s Auburn Regional.

With the win, Auburn (38-19) will play No. 3 seed Florida State in Saturday’s winner game at 6 p.m. Southeastern (30-30) will play No. 2 UCLA in an elimination game at noon.

As a team, the Tigers finished the game with 20 hits, which is a season high. Their seven home runs were three more than they had hit in a game all year.

The first inning made up the bulk of Auburn's efforts at the plate, as in 14 at-bats, it recorded eight hits and 11 runs. It hit four of its seven home runs in the frame, as well as a double and three singles. Two batters also reached base on hit by pitches, and Nate LaRue drew Auburn's lone first-inning walk. Two base runners also moved up 90 feet on balks.

Cole Foster was the highlight of Auburn’s night at the plate, finishing 4 for 6 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. He accomplished a feat only recorded three times in Major League Baseball history when he hit his first and second home runs from opposite sides of the plate in the same inning.

LaRue and Foster combined for five of the Tigers’ seven home runs, as the catcher hit solo home runs in the second and sixth innings. Bobby Peirce and Sonny DiChiara hit Auburn’s two other home runs.

The difference in starting pitching was also night and day, as Auburn’s Trace Bright threw 101 pitches in five innings while Southeastern’s Adam Guth didn’t record an out before being pulled in the opening frame.

No. 3 Florida State 5, No. 2 UCLA 3

Florida State evaded a late comeback bid from UCLA in the first game of this weekend’s Auburn Regional on Friday at Plainsman Park.

“We had a couple clutch hits, made some nice plays, a couple miscues, but all in all, I was pleased with the amount of focus I saw out of the guys,” Florida State coach Mike Martin Jr. said.

Leading 3-0 after the top of the fifth innings, Florida State (33-23) was out-scored 3-1 from the sixth to the eighth inning, but a home run from Alex Toral, the team’s leader in home runs, in the top of the ninth gave the Seminoles some insurance heading into the final frame.

“That changes that game quite a bit,” UCLA coach John Savage said. “He’s one of those guys that we don’t want to beat us and he put a swing on it, ball was down the middle, count was in his favor … and he hit it out of the ballpark.”

The Bruins and Seminoles sent out two of their best starters in Max Rajcic and Parker Messick, respectively, and though Rajcic had a longer day, Messick had the better outing.

Messick pitched five innings — something Martin Jr. said would have worried him had he been told it the day before — and Rajcic went six, but the Seminole starter gave up two runs and struck out four while Rajcic allowed four runs in six innings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.