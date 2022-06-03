Heavy-hitting first inning propels Auburn past Southeastern Louisiana in regional opener

Auburn was relentless at the plate Friday evening.

The Tigers scored 11 runs. They had eight hits. They tied their single-game season high for team home runs while reaching base 11 times — and then they played another eight innings of baseball.

Not only was Auburn relentless with the bats, it was relentless early en route to a 19-7 defeat of Southeastern Louisiana in front of 3,388 fans in its first game of the weekend’s Auburn Regional.

With the win, the Tigers will play No. 3 seed Florida State in Saturday’s winner game at 6 p.m. and the Lions will play No. 2 UCLA in an elimination game at noon.

“We were most interested over this last week in our at-bats, and I thought the entire lineup came out swinging,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I think we had six hits to start the game, and thought the guys were just really on balance and returned energy back where it came from.”

Auburn (38-19) came into the regional after a disastrous final week at the plate that saw it bat .226 in its past five games ahead of Friday, a stretch in which it was 2-3.

“The model of consistency with our program is we haven't lost more than two games consecutively this year,” Thompson said, “and we were staring it in the face in the first game of a regional tonight.

“So, the first inning kind of did a good job of taking care of that.”

As a team, Auburn finished the game with 20 hits, which is a season high. Their seven home runs were three more than they had hit in a game all year, but the first inning made up the bulk of the Tigers’ efforts at the plate.

In 14 at-bats, Auburn recorded eight hits and 11 runs in the opening frame.. It hit four of its seven home runs, as well as a double and three singles. Two batters also reached base on hit by pitches, and Nate LaRue drew Auburn's lone first-inning walk. Two base runners also moved up 90 feet on balks.

Cole Foster was the highlight of Auburn’s night at the plate, finishing 4 for 6 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. He accomplished a feat only recorded three times in Major League Baseball history when he hit his first and second home runs from opposite sides of the plate in the same inning.

“It's definitely awesome just to have a night like this,” Foster said, “but at the same time, I'm just glad we came up on top.”

LaRue and Foster combined for five of the Tigers’ seven home runs, as the catcher hit solo home runs in the second and sixth innings. Bobby Peirce and Sonny DiChiara hit Auburn’s two other home runs.

The difference in starting pitching was also night and day, as Auburn’s Trace Bright threw 101 pitches in five innings while Southeastern’s Adam Guth didn’t record an out before being pulled in the opening frame.

“Unfortunately, for Guth, had a freshman moment for the first time all year,” Southeastern coach Matt Riser said. “It's a good offense, they jumped on it and had a good plan with a left-hander. Obviously, you try to slow some things down and we brought in Dugas and tried to settle down a little bit.”

Although Guth was relieved in the first inning, Daniel Dugas pitched 3⅓ innings for Southeastern (30-30), ultimately giving up eight earned runs. He and Guth combined to allow 16 runs.

Bright didn’t keep the Lions from scoring, as he allowed four earned runs, but was given the win as he struck out 10 of the 23 batters he faced.

“I'm just tickled to death for Trace,” Thompson said. “I think that was a career strikeout night for him, but he had to earn it and work for it to get his five innings tonight.”

No. 3 Florida State 5, No. 2 UCLA 3

Florida State evaded a late comeback bid from UCLA in the first game of this weekend’s Auburn Regional on Friday at Plainsman Park.

“We had a couple clutch hits, made some nice plays, a couple miscues, but all in all, I was pleased with the amount of focus I saw out of the guys,” Florida State coach Mike Martin Jr. said.

Leading 3-0 after the top of the fifth innings, Florida State (33-23) was out-scored 3-1 from the sixth to the eighth inning, but a home run from Alex Toral, the team’s leader in home runs, in the top of the ninth gave the Seminoles some insurance heading into the final frame.

“That changes that game quite a bit,” UCLA coach John Savage said. “He’s one of those guys that we don’t want to beat us and he put a swing on it, ball was down the middle, count was in his favor … and he hit it out of the ballpark.”

The Bruins and Seminoles sent out two of their best starters in Max Rajcic and Parker Messick, respectively, and though Rajcic had a longer day, Messick had the better outing.

Messick pitched five innings — something Martin Jr. said would have worried him had he been told it the day before — and Rajcic went six, but the Seminole starter gave up two runs and struck out four while Rajcic allowed four runs in six innings.

