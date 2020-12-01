Heavy on hustle, Auburn’s new-look team jumps out to 3-0 start

Auburn’s bench came alive — erupting and rejoicing during an electric moment in the team’s romp over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.
No, it wasn’t a deep 3. It wasn’t an and-1 score, or a stylish crossover.
It was a hustle play: A jump for the ball, a leap in the air out of bounds, and a throw off an opposing player’s legs to keep possession for the Tigers.
It could’ve been a charge, a five-second call, or a tie-up for a jump ball.
Auburn women’s basketball is having fun playing ugly. And in embracing gritty play and getting excited about the dirty work, Auburn’s out to a 3-0 start to the season after beating Gardner-Webb 97-61 on Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.
Unique Thompson led Auburn with 21 points and 12 rebounds, recording the 44th double-double in the career. She scored six of Auburn’s first eight points, helping to settle in a reshuffled Auburn team loaded with newcomers.
But it didn’t take long for those newcomers to get running full speed. Auburn’s havoc-wreaking press defense rolled up 10 points off turnovers for the Tigers in the first quarter alone. Auburn led 28-9 at the end of the first and was well on its way to its third win.
Auburn finished with 25 points off turnovers.
Defense-first and hustle-heavy is exactly the style of play head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy likes to employ, and exactly what she wanted in players this offseason when she plucked transfers from across the country to replace heavy turnover from last year’s unsuccessful season.
One of those was junior Keya Patton, transfer from Wabash Valley Community College, who scored 14 points for Auburn. She was part of that backcourt pressure that sent Gardner-Webb scrambling at times Tuesday night.
Auburn next travels to Houston for its only road game in non-conference play — and seemingly its toughest test yet — playing Saturday at noon in the Lone Star State.
