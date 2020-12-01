Heavy on hustle, Auburn’s new-look team jumps out to 3-0 start

Auburn’s bench came alive — erupting and rejoicing during an electric moment in the team’s romp over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

No, it wasn’t a deep 3. It wasn’t an and-1 score, or a stylish crossover.

It was a hustle play: A jump for the ball, a leap in the air out of bounds, and a throw off an opposing player’s legs to keep possession for the Tigers.

It could’ve been a charge, a five-second call, or a tie-up for a jump ball.

Auburn women’s basketball is having fun playing ugly. And in embracing gritty play and getting excited about the dirty work, Auburn’s out to a 3-0 start to the season after beating Gardner-Webb 97-61 on Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.

Unique Thompson led Auburn with 21 points and 12 rebounds, recording the 44th double-double in the career. She scored six of Auburn’s first eight points, helping to settle in a reshuffled Auburn team loaded with newcomers.

But it didn’t take long for those newcomers to get running full speed. Auburn’s havoc-wreaking press defense rolled up 10 points off turnovers for the Tigers in the first quarter alone. Auburn led 28-9 at the end of the first and was well on its way to its third win.