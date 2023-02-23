It’s all about havoc for Ron Roberts.

Auburn’s new defensive coordinator wants his defenses to be fundamentally sound. He wants players to be extremely passionate. But when it comes to evaluating the quality of his unit’s play, havoc — or havoc rate — is at the crux of it.

Havoc rate is a statistic that calculates, you guessed it, how much havoc a defense causes. It logs ‘explosive’ plays — “We calculate tackles for loss, sacks, PBUs, interceptions, turnovers, any of that stuff,” Roberts said. — from the defense and divides them by total opponent plays.

The emphasis on havoc is just one part of how Roberts fits the blueprint of what Auburn coach Hugh Freeze sought out in his defensive coordinator, someone Freeze said in his introductory press conference needed to be “masterful” in X’s and O’s.

“If you look at all the really good ones that have come from his tree, that learned from him, that speaks probably about as much as anything to me,” Freeze said of Roberts on Feb. 2.

Roberts’ coaching career spans three decades, and this season will mark Year 33. He’s coached at the high school, Division II, and both FCS and FBS Division I levels, with a coaching tree that includes several names of note.

Patrick Toney, who accepted a job with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, was on Roberts’ defensive staff at Louisiana and was Billy Napier’s co-defensive coordinator at Florida last season. Even more notably, both Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who took the same position at Ole Miss this summer, were both defensive coordinators on Roberts’ Delta State staffs.

“Obviously, I’ve known of him (Roberts) and I’ve known the people that have tutored under him and how well they’ve done,” Freeze said, “and then you sit and visit with him, and ‘Here are his ideas and how he can be multiple, believes in being hard-nosed, tough.’ I think that’s what we need in this league.”

Havoc has follows Roberts and his protégés everywhere. Under Golding, Alabama had a havoc rate of 20%, according to CollegeFootballData.com, in 2021. When Aranda was defensive coordinator at LSU, his unit turned in a 23% havoc rate when it won a national title in 2019 based on the site’s numbers.

Although he wasn’t on either of those staffs, those numbers hit a rate that Roberts called optimal.

“Our goal as a defense is always to work in the 20% category,” Roberts said. “That means on 20% of the plays, we’ve got to work to create havoc. If you do that, you’re gonna be in the top 20 in the country.”

Auburn has floated just under that benchmark in recent history. CFB Data’s havoc rate for Auburn averaged about 18.4% in the five seasons before Bryan Harsin’s arrival, and it took a dip for the former coach’s nearly two-year tenure, down to about 16.5%.

However, it’s evident there’s some deviation in equations used, and likely the variables used to create them. Roberts said Baylor’s 2021 defense — which was top 10 nationally in sacks, tackles for loss and interceptions — had a havoc rate of 27%. However, CFB Data lists that unit’s havoc rate at 20%.

So, for the sake of this article, havoc rates for all of Roberts’ defenses spanning back to his time as defensive coordinator at Delta State have been calculated. Those rates were crunched with a formula that holds the same philosophy Roberts explained — dividing plays in which a stat of havoc occurred by total opponent plays — but it accounts for some redundancies.

For example, since a sack is already logged as a tackle for loss, sacks aren’t used in this equation. Another example is that if a fumble is forced on a play in which a tackle for loss occurs, that fumble is considered its own play. But if a forced fumble is recovered by the defense, it’s not considered its own play. Fumble recoveries that weren’t the result of forced fumbles are also considered their own play.

Havoc Rate Equation and Glossary Equation: (TFL+TF+INT+PBU) / TP = Havoc Rate TFL: Tackles for loss. Since sacks are also logged as tackles for loss, they're not used in this equation. TF: Total fumbles. This accounts for fumbles forced by the defense and fumbles recovered by the defense that were not forced. INT: Interceptions. PBU: Pass breakups. TP: Opponent's total plays. All stat totals used were from team websites.

With that in mind, Roberts’ defenses have indeed induced havoc throughout his career, sitting at an 18.8% havoc rate the past 18 seasons. Five of those years were above the 20% mark, four of which were while he oversaw the Fighting Okra. The other season was 2015, when he was the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana State.

Roberts’ best stop based on havoc was far and away his tenure at Delta State. In seven combined years as head coach and defensive coordinator, the defense logged a 21.1% havoc rate. A career-best 27.6% havoc rate was logged in 2007.

Since jumping to the FBS in 2018, Roberts’ defenses haven’t put up the same rates as when he was at the Division II and FCS levels. Two years at Louisiana actually combined for a 13.9% havoc rate, a career-low. His three Baylor defenses combined for a 17.2% havoc rate.

Despite the dip, havoc has still been a consistency. Roberts has only had one unit dip five percentage points lower than 20% in those 18 years, and only five of those teams have logged a havoc rate more than three percentage points lower than 20%. That’s as many times as he’s had units log havoc rates greater than the 20% total.

The stat also hasn’t been indicative of his team’s successes year-in, year-out. Louisiana was 12-2 in 2019, but its defense’s havoc rate was 15.5%. Conversely, Roberts’ SLU team was 4-7 in 2015. That season, it had a 21.8% havoc rate.

Havoc Rates of Ron Roberts Defenses Career Havoc Rate: 18.8% Baylor: 17.2% 2022 (DC): 15.1%

2021 (DC): 19.7%

2020 (DC): 16.5% Louisiana: 13.9% 2019 (DC): 15.5%

2018 (DC): 12.3% Se. Louisiana: 18.4% 2017: 17.2%

2016: 16.9%

2015: 21.8%

2014: 17.8%

2013: 19.5%

2012: 17.1% Delta State: 21.4% 2011: 21.1%

2010: 18.7%

2009: 17.3%

2008: 23.4%

2007: 27.6%

2006 (DC): 22.04%

2005 (DC): 19.5% All percentages calculated with stat totals from team websites. (DC) denotes Roberts was defensive coordinator. Roberts was head coach unless otherwise noted.

As for how Roberts will get Auburn’s defense to wreak havoc, he said most of it will start up front.

“You control some of that, schematically, with how tackles for losses occur,” Roberts said. “Tackles for loss typically occur off of D-Line movement, stunts, pressure. If you’re gonna get them, you’ve got to do it.”

Six of Roberts’ defenses have logged 100-plus tackles for loss since 2005, including that 2021 season with Baylor. Traditionally, Roberts explained, his defenses have gotten into the backfield with three down-linemen, and a hybrid defender he refers to as the “Jack” — “a guy who can drop (into coverage), rush, that kind of stuff.”

That’s a change that has already taken form, as Auburn’s spring roster now lists “Jack” as its own position, with Dylan Brooks, Hayden Brice, freshmen Brenton Williams and Keldric Faulk, and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister in that role.

With three of those being newcomers, it shows just how much turnover there is in Auburn’s front seven, a group that won’t return last season’s three best pass rushers in Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Colby Wooden. Five of Auburn’s 14 defensive linemen are either freshmen or transfers, and it’s the same case with two of its 10 linebackers.

“It was a necessity that we had to fill a need so we could have solid practices this spring, but the quality we were able to do it with was the part that’s pleasing,” Roberts said of Auburn’s transfer portal haul.

Among those 10 newcomers in Auburn’s front seven, six of them arrived from other Power 5 programs.

“That’s going to be much-needed up there,” Roberts said. “We have some talented kids who are here already, just maybe not a lot of game experience, so … we’ve got to get this other group into that ‘can-do’ category, and hopefully it will speed this whole process up.”