Brendan Valdes put it simply, just a few moments after finishing up on No. 18.

Auburn had rocketed up the leaderboard on Day 2 of the NCAA Regional at the AU Club, with Valdes firing a three-under 69 on the day to help get Auburn to five-under on the day as a team.

After hitting a par on No. 18 to applause from local fans then walking up to the locker room, he stepped outside the team meeting with a simple message going into the third and final round:

“Our attitudes are great. We’re all here to win,” he said. “We’re not just trying to get top five — we want to win this tournament.”

Auburn men’s golf is in position to just that, sitting in first place after 36 holes in the Auburn Regional with just 18 more to play Wednesday.

Auburn entered Tuesday in a tie for third place, but with its performance moved to one-under for the tournament to pass up then-leader Chattanooga — now in second place at an even par.

Colorado State is in third at three strokes back then top-ranked Vanderbilt is in fourth standing five strokes back before a gap then fifth-place Ohio State, which is 12 strokes off Auburn’s lead.

The top five finishers all make the NCAA Championship final, but on its home course, Auburn’s aiming for a win.

Auburn was on fire early, finishing the front nine at nine-under. J.M. Butler eagled the 587-yard No. 3 — which is usually No. 11 for local players at the club. He said his second shot rolled into the green-side bunker, and he had a good lie on the up-slope about 12 yards from the hole.

“I just hit a perfect shot and it rolled in like a putt,” he said. “It was a good start to the day.”

It was a flip from Butler’s rough start to the first round: Butler hit a double-bogey on No. 1 on Tuesday before bouncing back. His mentality fits the entire team: Knowing the home course so well, Butler said he just needed to trust himself and let loose, and the entire team seemed to take on that approach Tuesday.

“I feel like I came out yesterday with a little too many expectations and put a lot of pressure on myself and kind of lost the trust in my swing early,” Butler said. “But just realizing that I’ve played this course hundreds of times and I’ve played really well out here, and I know where to hit the ball. That’s kind of a big thing for me, is just trusting myself.”

Letting loose, Auburn made its surge up the leaderboard on that front nine Tuesday. On the back nine, the Tigers hung tough, but finished four-over for the back nine with a fizzling finish — as Auburn carded three bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 18.

“Our message is going to stay: ‘Start strong, stay strong, finish strong.’ I just told them we checked two of those boxes today and tomorrow we’re going to check all three,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said.

Butler said the greens are firm and the fairways are soft, making the course play long. Auburn also observed easier pin locations Tuesday, hoping for some tougher locations Wednesday that could separate the tournament field even further.

But in controlling what they can control, Auburn’s where it wants to be going into Day 3, with 13 strokes separating Auburn in first place and Indiana in sixth place, representing the first team that’ll miss the NCAA Championship.

“They’re encouraging each other. They’re out there competing. I saw some more putts go in today. And I saw a little bit more relaxed from the get-go,” Clinard said.

“I thought yesterday they were a little uptight. I don’t know why,” he shrugged and smiled. “It’s just golf. It’s sports. But they went out today and relaxed, ready to compete, and they started out great.”

The NCAA Championships are May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Tee times and live scoring for the Auburn Regional are available on Golfstat.com.