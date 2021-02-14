High-scoring Alabama drops Auburn in rivalry game

Visiting Alabama used a hot start then an explosive third quarter to drop the Auburn women’s basketball team 92-78 in the rivalry game Sunday in Auburn Arena.
Alabama doubled up Auburn in the first quarter, leading 22-10 by the end of the first frame. Auburn matched Alabama’s scoring in the second, but heated up to score 28 in the third quarter alone and take a 67-49 lead into the fourth.
Auburn cut the Alabama lead down to single digits in the fourth, with star Unique Thompson scoring inside to make it 76-67 with 4:10 left, but Alabama counterpunched right back with a 3-pointer on the other end to go back up by 12.
Alabama’s Jasmine Walker scored 41 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.
“It’s very hard to win a basketball game giving up 92 points and letting the team shoot 15-of-28 from the 3-point line,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “You’re just not going to win basketball games. Our defense has got to get better.”
The Tigers fell to 5-15 on the season and 0-12 in SEC play.
Alabama moved to 12-6 overall and 5-6 in the SEC.
Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a team-high 25 points for Auburn but faced foul trouble in the second half with four fouls.
Thompson finished with 24 points in a heroic effort in what may be her final game against Alabama, barring a rematch in the SEC Tournament.
Thompson pulled down six rebounds, putting her nine away from tying the all-time career rebounds record at Auburn. Thompson entered the game with 1,103 rebounds, just 15 short of the Auburn career rebounds record set by Becky Jackson in the early 1980’s at 1,118.
Thompson will have her chance to break the record on the road Thursday at Mississippi State.
It’s one of the three games left on Auburn’s schedule. After the trip to Mississippi State, Auburn will host Arkansas in its home finale on Feb. 25 before closing the regular season at Tennessee on Feb. 28.
The SEC Tournament is set to tip off March 3.
“We just keep fighting hard, and we are,” Williams-Flournoy said, when asked about what she wants the team to accomplish in the stretch run of the season. “We’re getting behind, we’re catching back up. You saw the same thing here. We’ve just got to figure out a way to just keep fighting.”