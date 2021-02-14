High-scoring Alabama drops Auburn in rivalry game

Visiting Alabama used a hot start then an explosive third quarter to drop the Auburn women’s basketball team 92-78 in the rivalry game Sunday in Auburn Arena.

Alabama doubled up Auburn in the first quarter, leading 22-10 by the end of the first frame. Auburn matched Alabama’s scoring in the second, but heated up to score 28 in the third quarter alone and take a 67-49 lead into the fourth.

Auburn cut the Alabama lead down to single digits in the fourth, with star Unique Thompson scoring inside to make it 76-67 with 4:10 left, but Alabama counterpunched right back with a 3-pointer on the other end to go back up by 12.

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker scored 41 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

“It’s very hard to win a basketball game giving up 92 points and letting the team shoot 15-of-28 from the 3-point line,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “You’re just not going to win basketball games. Our defense has got to get better.”

The Tigers fell to 5-15 on the season and 0-12 in SEC play.

Alabama moved to 12-6 overall and 5-6 in the SEC.

Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a team-high 25 points for Auburn but faced foul trouble in the second half with four fouls.