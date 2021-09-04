‘High standard’: Auburn defense shines in sharp performance against Akron

In a new scheme, the Auburn defenders looked like veterans.

The Tigers were sharp, disruptive and dominant.

Under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the Auburn defense held Akron scoreless through three quarters in a strong 60-10 showing.

“It was great,” senior T.D. Moultry said. “The team who we are — we hold ourselves to a high standard.

“Enjoy the night, but tomorrow we have to move forward.”

From the start, it was a long evening for the Zips. They didn’t cross midfield until there was 2:10 left in the second quarter. Even that drive ended with a punt for the visitors.

And as the offense piled up points on the other side, the lock-down defense made highlight-reel moments of its own.

Twice during the first half, Akron attempted to go for it on fourth-and-short, but both times Mason’s defense answered the call.

The Tigers forced a fumble on the first fourth-down try, and the second fourth down attempt by the Zips was stopped for a two-yard loss by Colby Wooden and T.D. Moultry.