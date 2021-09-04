‘High standard’: Auburn defense shines in sharp performance against Akron

In a new scheme, the Auburn defenders looked like veterans.
The Tigers were sharp, disruptive and dominant.
Under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the Auburn defense held Akron scoreless through three quarters in a strong 60-10 showing.
“It was great,” senior T.D. Moultry said. “The team who we are — we hold ourselves to a high standard.
“Enjoy the night, but tomorrow we have to move forward.”
From the start, it was a long evening for the Zips. They didn’t cross midfield until there was 2:10 left in the second quarter. Even that drive ended with a punt for the visitors.
And as the offense piled up points on the other side, the lock-down defense made highlight-reel moments of its own.
Twice during the first half, Akron attempted to go for it on fourth-and-short, but both times Mason’s defense answered the call.
The Tigers forced a fumble on the first fourth-down try, and the second fourth down attempt by the Zips was stopped for a two-yard loss by Colby Wooden and T.D. Moultry.
Auburn’s defense continued to apply pressure in the second half as the Zips’ first drive coming out of halftime ended in a snap that sailed over the punter’s head for a safety and a defensive score.
The Zips got on the board in the fourth with a touchdown and later a field goal against the backups, but the defense had made its point by then.
The Tigers recorded six sacks in the game, including three in the first half as Derick Hall, Marcus Harris and Wooden all got in on the action. Moultry tacked on one in the third and Marquis Burks had two in the fourth.
Hall and Harris’ sacks came on back-to-back plays to force a 3-and-out by the Zips. And Harris’ sack was the first of his Auburn career as he transferred from Kansas this offseason.
Auburn got into the backfield often against Akron as they also recorded 11 tackles for a loss.
The Tigers held Akron to 212 total yards of offense, including 191 passing yards and only 21 rushing yards.
Team captain Owen Pappoe played only in the first half, but he finished with four tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Fellow team captain Chandler Wooten returned to the field after opting out in 2020 and finished with six total tackles.