Highly-rated guard Trey Alexander signs with Auburn

Trey Alexander, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Oklahoma City, Okla., signed a National Letter of Intent with the Auburn basketball program, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday.
Alexander is a consensus four-star shooting guard by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He is rated as the 40th-best player nationally in the 2021 class by ESPN, 61st by 247Sports and 72nd by Rivals.
Alexander, tabbed as the No. 1 player from the state of Oklahoma, averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals per game during his junior season at Heritage Hall School.
“First of all, we’re getting an outstanding student-athlete from an incredible family,” Pearl said. “I want to thank our former players because Trey and his father, Steve, who has been his coach his entire life, watched our backcourt grow, develop and play with freedom. That is what set us apart. I want to thank our former players for representing in such a way that somebody as talented as Trey would want to come to Auburn.
“His ability to score on all three levels, his work ethic and upside make him one of the best guard prospects that we’ve been able to recruit.”
Alexander, already Heritage Hall’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American last season. He also was named First Team All-State.
The sharpshooter averaged 24 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals as a sophomore and was labeled as the Greater Metro Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player in 2019.
The Chargers won the Class 4A state title during Alexander’s freshman campaign and were runners-up when he was a sophomore after he was named the Little All-City Player of the Year in 2018.
On the AAU circuit, Alexander averaged 24 points per game with various travel teams over the summer.
Prior to his junior season, Alexander averaged 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals for 16U Team Griffin during the 2019 grassroots season in which he led the team to the Nike E16 Peach Jam Championship.
The run to the title included Alexander’s driving buzzer-beater to send the championship game to overtime.
Alexander, who is cousins with current Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr., is Auburn’s second signee in the Class of 2021.
Cody Voga is a member of the AU Athletics staff.
