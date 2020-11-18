Highly-rated guard Trey Alexander signs with Auburn

Trey Alexander, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Oklahoma City, Okla., signed a National Letter of Intent with the Auburn basketball program, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday.

Alexander is a consensus four-star shooting guard by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He is rated as the 40th-best player nationally in the 2021 class by ESPN, 61st by 247Sports and 72nd by Rivals.

Alexander, tabbed as the No. 1 player from the state of Oklahoma, averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals per game during his junior season at Heritage Hall School.

“First of all, we’re getting an outstanding student-athlete from an incredible family,” Pearl said. “I want to thank our former players because Trey and his father, Steve, who has been his coach his entire life, watched our backcourt grow, develop and play with freedom. That is what set us apart. I want to thank our former players for representing in such a way that somebody as talented as Trey would want to come to Auburn.

“His ability to score on all three levels, his work ethic and upside make him one of the best guard prospects that we’ve been able to recruit.”