HILL: My 10 minutes with Auburn’s Joe Beckwith demonstrated the kind of man he was

Even at the end of his life, former Auburn High School and Auburn University pitcher Joe Beckwith didn’t want to inconvenience anyone.
Joe was back on the Auburn High baseball field on April 21 for a ceremony celebrating his accomplishments as the 66-year-old battled colon cancer, and after the festivities I walked up and asked if he would be willing to do an interview. He agreed and I left the field and waited for Joe to meet me outside the fence.
A funny thing happened once Joe stepped outside, though: a wave of people came to greet him and reminisce.
The stands were packed that day in large part due to Joe’s ceremony, and as he worked his way to a chair provided for our interview more and more friends came up to say hello. They ranged from old classmates to longtime neighbors to former golfing buddies, but the sentiments they shared were all the same: they were glad to see Joe again, they were thrilled his alma mater had honored him, and they were praying he would be OK.
A few minutes had gone by as I stood to the side while Joe talked to one person after the other. At one point, Joe caught my attention and mouthed, “I’m sorry.”
I told Joe he had nothing to apologize for. After all, that Wednesday was quite literally his day — Auburn mayor Ron Anders declared it Joe Beckwith Day in the city during the ceremony — and any questions I had for him could wait awhile longer.
That ceremony will stand as a lasting memory for many when it comes to Joe, who died Saturday after fighting the cancer for two-and-a-half years.
Joe’s baseball accomplishments can be rattled off like it was over the PA system during that ceremony or the one that followed two days later at Auburn University: two World Series championships, a College World Series trip while at Auburn and a state championship appearance in high school, just to name a few.
But what immediately comes to mind in the wake of his passing isn’t the wins and losses or the records he set, of which there were several; it’s the impression Joe made during my brief interaction with him, and even more so the man he was to those around him.
Local businessman Matt Rabren was one of a few people who spoke at Auburn High to demonstrate what Joe meant to others outside of baseball. He explained his friendship with Joe took a big turn when Matt lost a brother to cancer 13 years ago and when Matt encountered his own health issues a few years later.
Matt shared with the crowd the four words Joe told him back then: “I love you, brother.”
Matt explained Joe had all the baseball achievements anyone could ever ask for, but they meant very little as he fought to stay alive. Instead, it was the relationships Joe maintained with so many that could provide some sense of comfort during the most difficult period of his life.
“He became that big league friend ... What matters is the big league stuff in life,” Matt said. “So Joe, I love you too, and the community loves you. You've loved us well. You do it every day, and we're honored to be here in front of you and to give you this award.”
Eventually there was a break between people wanting to speak to Joe, so I stepped over and turned my recorder on.
We spoke for roughly 10 minutes with me asking questions ranging from what today meant to him to the feeling of pitching in the World Series to how important it was for him to settle back down in Auburn. He answered each question graciously, and once I was done the line of well-wishers reformed and Joe was back chatting away.
Joe didn’t hide how he was feeling that day: he told the crowd during his two-and-a-half minutes at the microphone he had been in the hospital earlier that day, and it was clear during our conversation he needed that chair to regroup. Still, he was determined to be there for his big day, and he managed to crack a few jokes and smile for pictures with those who were glad to see him.
Joe was an Auburn man through and through, and that day at Auburn High his love for the community was reciprocated by a crowd that so wanted to show how much they appreciated him. Joe’s death has undoubtedly left that same group of people hurting, but hopefully his example will be one the people who call Auburn home won’t soon forget.