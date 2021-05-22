HILL: My 10 minutes with Auburn’s Joe Beckwith demonstrated the kind of man he was

“He became that big league friend ... What matters is the big league stuff in life,” Matt said. “So Joe, I love you too, and the community loves you. You've loved us well. You do it every day, and we're honored to be here in front of you and to give you this award.”

Eventually there was a break between people wanting to speak to Joe, so I stepped over and turned my recorder on.

We spoke for roughly 10 minutes with me asking questions ranging from what today meant to him to the feeling of pitching in the World Series to how important it was for him to settle back down in Auburn. He answered each question graciously, and once I was done the line of well-wishers reformed and Joe was back chatting away.

Joe didn’t hide how he was feeling that day: he told the crowd during his two-and-a-half minutes at the microphone he had been in the hospital earlier that day, and it was clear during our conversation he needed that chair to regroup. Still, he was determined to be there for his big day, and he managed to crack a few jokes and smile for pictures with those who were glad to see him.

Joe was an Auburn man through and through, and that day at Auburn High his love for the community was reciprocated by a crowd that so wanted to show how much they appreciated him. Joe’s death has undoubtedly left that same group of people hurting, but hopefully his example will be one the people who call Auburn home won’t soon forget.