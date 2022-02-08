HILL: Thank you, Auburn Family, for making me feel right at home

I want you, dear reader, to know I wanted this job and wanted it badly.
I thought I was set to join the Auburn University beat back in 2017. I was fresh out of college working in Columbus, Georgia, and when the paper’s AU beat writer left I happily volunteered to go cover Auburn’s A-Day spring football game.
I took the scrimmage like an audition, worked extremely hard on the two stories I wrote then waited to find out about the position.
Unfortunately, the job wound up being eliminated.
A little over a year later, I interviewed with the Opelika-Auburn News for the paper’s vacant preps job. After the interview, I was told there was a *chance* I could be the Auburn beat writer at that time. It didn’t work out that way, but even in the moment I was just glad to be coming on board.
I served a secondary role on the Auburn beat for two years before getting the opportunity I had so hoped for right before the start of the 2020 football season. What followed over the next 16 months was a fair share of ups and downs, plenty of drama, a high-profile coaching change and absolutely no shortage of stories to write.
I’ve had people who know Auburn well jokingly tell me, “There’s always something going on with AU sports,” and I can readily affirm that’s true. The few times I thought I had nothing to write seemed to make for the busiest days, when I went from worried about how to fill the Sports section to trying to make cuts just so everything fit.
My time on the Auburn beat has been nothing short of special and a total rollercoaster in the best way imaginable. That’s what makes leaving so hard to do.
I’ve been offered the chance to cover Georgia for 247Sports, and as a result today is my last day with the O-A News. This job will be an exciting – and busy – new chapter in my life; still, I want to make sure and pay respect to the chapter that’s about to end.
I was genuinely nervous as a Georgia graduate covering Auburn sports, but as my tenure here ends I can count on one hand how many times someone accused me of being biased toward my alma mater. I found 99.9 percent of my interactions with Auburn fans to be pleasant, and nothing meant more to me than seeing people bragging about the work done by Justin Lee, me, and the rest of the O-A News team.
Auburn is all about the people to me, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t brag on a few of them.
I want to begin with the Auburn beat, a group of special men and women who really made doing this job so enjoyable.
I have to start with my boss, Justin Lee, who cares about Auburn and about the future of this newspaper to a degree I can’t even begin to comprehend. Justin took on a bigger role at the paper which allowed me to become the beat writer, and he was so confident in my work that he never once micro-managed and only offered suggestions when I asked for them.
I’m grateful for Justin’s help as a co-worker but more thankful for his friendship.
I believe The Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson does this job better than anyone on the beat, and I’ll shout it from the rooftops that all Auburn fans should subscribe to The Auburn Observer. Ferg’s also been a tremendous friend, and I’ll drive back to Auburn to appear on a Mystery Science Theater 3000 sports edition with him anytime he’ll have me.
I have to shout out 247Sports’ Nathan King and AL.com’s Tom Green, my two dog park buddies who just so happen to be excellent writers themselves. Nathan and Tom consistently wrote stories that I was extremely jealous of, and their efforts motivated me to work hard every day and never let up.
I want to give thanks to 247Sports’ Jason Caldwell and Rivals’ Bryan Matthews, who were extremely kind to me dating back to when I was in Columbus and have always lent a helping hand when I needed it. People like Jason and Bryan set an excellent example for how “competition” on a beat should treat each other, and I don’t intend to forget that.
I also have to mention The Montgomery Advertiser’s Bennett Durando, Rivals’ Christian Clemente and our intern Jake Weese, three of the youngest members of the beat. All three are truly wise beyond their years with how they approach stories, and I have no doubt they have bright futures covering the Tigers. I’m also going to require them to video the next time they play the board game “Chameleon” together; it’s really a pay-per-view level of entertainment.
There’s also the rest of the crew at the O-A News like Dimon Kendrick-Holmes, who I had the pleasure of working with at two papers and who gave me great guidance throughout our time together; Wynn Christian, who’s been a natural leader for the paper ever since he took over; Tonya Balaam-Reed, who is the most positive person I’ve ever met and a hard worker to boot; and Lauren Johnson, who hit the ground running with us last year and hasn’t let up since.
These men and women made the O-A a place I loved to work at, and they always produced excellent stories. I strongly encourage people who care about Auburn and the surrounding communities to subscribe to their work so they can see what I saw up close each and every day.
I could rattle off all the names of my favorite high school coaches and players I’ve met here over the last four years but won’t for fear of leaving off people who mean a whole lot to me. Just know covering you and your teams was an absolute blast, and every time I sat in the stands at your school I tried to do right by your kids.
Auburn was where so many personal milestones took place for me. Not only did I learn how to be a beat writer here, but I met the love of my life in Opelika three years ago. We made the big step of moving in together here in 2020 then started our family by adopting a puppy from Tallassee last spring.
To say my life would be much duller without either of them is the understatement of the century. I couldn’t function the way I do today without them, and I have this place to thank for making it all come together.
I could go on and on about how I feel and who I need to mention, but I would rather just say this: thank you for everything, Auburn. This paper and this community will always have a special place in my heart.