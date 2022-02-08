HILL: Thank you, Auburn Family, for making me feel right at home

My time on the Auburn beat has been nothing short of special and a total rollercoaster in the best way imaginable. That’s what makes leaving so hard to do.

I’ve been offered the chance to cover Georgia for 247Sports, and as a result today is my last day with the O-A News. This job will be an exciting – and busy – new chapter in my life; still, I want to make sure and pay respect to the chapter that’s about to end.

I was genuinely nervous as a Georgia graduate covering Auburn sports, but as my tenure here ends I can count on one hand how many times someone accused me of being biased toward my alma mater. I found 99.9 percent of my interactions with Auburn fans to be pleasant, and nothing meant more to me than seeing people bragging about the work done by Justin Lee, me, and the rest of the O-A News team.

Auburn is all about the people to me, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t brag on a few of them.

I want to begin with the Auburn beat, a group of special men and women who really made doing this job so enjoyable.