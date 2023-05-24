HOOVER — All Auburn needs is one more win to make history.

The fifth-seeded Tigers took care of No. 12-Missouri with a 10-4 win late Tuesday night in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, and played into a couple of different program feats. While they snapped four-year winless streak at the conference tournament, they also continued what’s been a successful stretch in the back half of conference play, securing their ninth-straight win.

“Kason (Howell) said the other day, 'You know, I don't think we're getting hot. I think we're just a good baseball team,’” Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware said Tuesday. “And that's kind of coming out, and it's really exciting to see the team kind of link it up offensively and on the mound, and Cole (Foster) making some outstanding plays at shortstop. It's fun to watch, so I'm really happy to be part of it.”

Notching nine straight wins has happened several times in the program’s history. The program's longest-ever win streak reached 17 in 1997. But it’s not often that a nine-game streak has happened in solely Southeastern Conference play. In fact, it’s only happened twice outside of this season, when Auburn did so in 1985 and 1958.

But Auburn’s 10-game win streaks in conference play have been even fewer, happening only once before when a Hal Baird-led team strung together 10 victories early in conference play in 1987.

That year saw Auburn win the SEC West and make a South Regional appearance. They also entered the conference tournament with the No. 2 seed, but were eventually knocked out by runner-up LSU in the semifinals.

The case is, of course, much different for this year’s squad, which entered Hoover as the No. 5 seed, and would need to be No. 4-seed Vanderbilt in the late game of Wednesday’s action to secure its 10th consecutive victory.

It’ll be the first time the Tigers and Commodores will have squared off the season, but recent history shows an even match, as the past 10 matchups have each team recording five wins each. This will also be the second time since 2003 that the programs have squared off in Hoover, with those matchups also being split. The most recent SEC Tournament face-off saw Vanderbilt come away with an 11-1 run-rule win in 2019.

“Just looking at them, we started ahead,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Tuesday of Vanderbilt. “You have to plan on being there, so our coaching staff has been working the last couple of days.

“We were so familiar with Missouri, what else are you going to say? Tonight we had our 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th at-bats against those guys and everybody had their second appearance against them, so there wasn't a lot to say. So we've been prepping and I mean, they're as good as advertised, you can just tell.”