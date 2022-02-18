HISTORY AGAIN: Suni Lee wins every event, Auburn wins at Georgia for second time ever

Groth was also cool and clutch on beam, hitting a 9.950 to help seal the win for Auburn over Georgia.

“The pressure was on, but I just wanted to get up there and do my job and do what I know how to do,” Groth said of beam.

“Up until this point we’ve not had the pressure like we had tonight. We have had six-for-six beam routines, so having a fall on our first beam routine increased the pressure for everybody going on. But I know we wanted to build every routine so I think that’s just what we did.”

Groth made her all-around debut and finished with a 39.425.

Lee scored a 39.775 in the all-around.

Auburn struggled out of the gates on bars but Lee was a highlight, putting together an effort fitting a team ace that helped spark the Tigers throughout the night.

Auburn finished with its lowest score since the opening meet, but the Tigers still topped a 197, marking a string of six straight meets with a 197-plus score — another program record.

Auburn competed without ‘dinged up’ veteran Aria Brusch for the second consecutive meet, but powered through for the head-to-head rivalry win.