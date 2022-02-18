HISTORY AGAIN: Suni Lee wins every event, Auburn wins at Georgia for second time ever

Led by a superstar performance by Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team made history again on Friday night, picking up only the program’s second-ever win at rival Georgia.
Lee won all four events. She dazzled on bars then stunned on vault, where she debuted a new vault that had never been competed before in the NCAA. She was sensational on floor then clutch on beam, and helped Auburn scrape away the rivalry win that it wanted in Athens.
The meet marked Auburn’s lowest score since the opener, as the season hits grind time, but Lee’s on-fire performance and the rock-solid effort of fellow freshman Sophia Groth pushed Auburn to a 197.175-196.300 win.
Lee became the first Auburn gymnasts to sweep all four events in a meet since Caitlin Atkinson did it March 11, 2016.
“We did a good job of boosting each other up and building each other up,” Lee said.
Lee scored a 9.925 with her new vault — a half-on front layout. She opened with a 9.925 on bars then later hit a career-high 9.950 on floor.
In the final rotation, after suffering a fall to open beam, the Tigers were under pressure but Lee anchored the event with a near-perfect 9.975, for a routine awarded a 10 by one of the two judges.
Groth was also cool and clutch on beam, hitting a 9.950 to help seal the win for Auburn over Georgia.
“The pressure was on, but I just wanted to get up there and do my job and do what I know how to do,” Groth said of beam.
“Up until this point we’ve not had the pressure like we had tonight. We have had six-for-six beam routines, so having a fall on our first beam routine increased the pressure for everybody going on. But I know we wanted to build every routine so I think that’s just what we did.”
Groth made her all-around debut and finished with a 39.425.
Lee scored a 39.775 in the all-around.
Auburn struggled out of the gates on bars but Lee was a highlight, putting together an effort fitting a team ace that helped spark the Tigers throughout the night.
Auburn finished with its lowest score since the opening meet, but the Tigers still topped a 197, marking a string of six straight meets with a 197-plus score — another program record.
Auburn competed without ‘dinged up’ veteran Aria Brusch for the second consecutive meet, but powered through for the head-to-head rivalry win.
“I’m just really proud of the girls,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “It’s getting tough for them. I think they’re starting to feel a little bit of the expectations. We’re young, and we’re still making changes, still trying to get better and taking some risks, and I think they’re doing a really good job.