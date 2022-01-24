HISTORY MADE: Auburn men’s basketball ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

The Auburn men’s basketball team has officially made history.

Auburn moved up to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll Monday, marking the first time in program history the Tigers have taken the top spot. The Tigers moved up one spot in the poll after just narrowly missing the top spot last week.

The Tigers became the top-ranked team after beating Georgia 83-60 on Wednesday and beating then-No. 12 Kentucky 80-71 on Saturday. Auburn received 45 first-place votes this week to surpass Gonzaga, which received 15.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke about the possibility of being No. 1 on Jan. 22 after the Tigers defeated Ole Miss.

“That’ll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn’t mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement,” Pearl said. “We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It’s just, we’re an everything school.”

