HISTORY MADE: Auburn men’s basketball ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

The Auburn men’s basketball team has officially made history.
Auburn moved up to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll Monday, marking the first time in program history the Tigers have taken the top spot. The Tigers moved up one spot in the poll after just narrowly missing the top spot last week.
The Tigers became the top-ranked team after beating Georgia 83-60 on Wednesday and beating then-No. 12 Kentucky 80-71 on Saturday. Auburn received 45 first-place votes this week to surpass Gonzaga, which received 15.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke about the possibility of being No. 1 on Jan. 22 after the Tigers defeated Ole Miss.
“That’ll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn’t mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement,” Pearl said. “We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It’s just, we’re an everything school.”
The Tigers’ ascension to No. 2 last week was a bittersweet one. Although the move up two spots marked only the fourth time Auburn was ranked second in the nation, the Tigers had 11 more first-place votes than Gonzaga but missed out on the top spot by only four points.
This time around, the Tigers convinced more than enough people to become the nation's top-ranked squad.
Auburn was one of four SEC teams ranked in this week's top 25. Kentucky held strong at No. 12, Tennessee moved up six spots to No. 18 and LSU fell six spots to No. 19.
There was plenty of change among the poll's top 10 this week.
In addition to Auburn and Gonzaga trading the top spots and Arizona holding strong at No. 3, Baylor moved up one spot to No. 4 and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 5. Purdue fell two spots to No. 6, UCLA moved up two spots to a tie with Houston at No. 7, Duke fell three spots to No. 9 and Michigan State moved up four spots to No. 10.
Auburn returns to the court Tuesday at Missouri.