HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU

Suni Lee was sensational in a record-setting all-around performance and the Auburn gymnastics team charged to its all-time high score on Saturday in a rocking environment at LSU.

Auburn scored a 197.750, matching the best team score in a single meet in program history. Lee scored a perfect 10 on bars and closed the meet with a clutch 9.975 on beam.

LSU won the meet with a team score of 197.975, but Lee won the individual all-around with a 39.825.

Lee also broke the record for the highest all-around score in a single meet in Auburn gymnastics history.

Led by stars like Lee, the record-setting current Auburn team now holds three of the top four team scores in Auburn gymnastics history.

The Tigers are flying as high as ever.

Lee opened the meet with a dazzling perfect 10 on bars in the first rotation, helping bounce Auburn back from a shaky start in a packed Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., which seemed electric from the ESPNU broadcast.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn carried that momentum into vault, where Auburn laid down its best score of the season in the event, led by Derrian Gobourne’s stellar 9.950.