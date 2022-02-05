HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU

Suni Lee was sensational in a record-setting all-around performance and the Auburn gymnastics team charged to its all-time high score on Saturday in a rocking environment at LSU.
Auburn scored a 197.750, matching the best team score in a single meet in program history. Lee scored a perfect 10 on bars and closed the meet with a clutch 9.975 on beam.
LSU won the meet with a team score of 197.975, but Lee won the individual all-around with a 39.825.
Lee also broke the record for the highest all-around score in a single meet in Auburn gymnastics history.
Led by stars like Lee, the record-setting current Auburn team now holds three of the top four team scores in Auburn gymnastics history.
The Tigers are flying as high as ever.
Lee opened the meet with a dazzling perfect 10 on bars in the first rotation, helping bounce Auburn back from a shaky start in a packed Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., which seemed electric from the ESPNU broadcast.
Auburn carried that momentum into vault, where Auburn laid down its best score of the season in the event, led by Derrian Gobourne’s stellar 9.950.
Auburn’s floor performance was actually mired by onlookers by some audio issues, with music cutting out during three of Auburn’s routines — but Lee nailed a 9.950 to record Auburn’s best score on the floor followed by Gobourne’s 9.925.
In the final rotation, LSU shined on floor to pull ahead in the head-to-head score, but Auburn came up clutch enough in a tough environment to tie the record.
Lee hit a 9.975 on beam, meaning one judge scored her routine a perfect 10 while the other scored her routine a 9.950.
Lee’s all-around score topped the best ever in program history going into Saturday, a 39.750 thrown by Caitlin Atkinson in 2015.
The team score is Auburn’s highest road score ever outright.
Auburn’s top five scores ever are now as follows:
- T-1. 197.750 at LSU on Feb. 5, 2022
- T-1. 197.750 vs. Georgia on Feb. 27, 2015
- 3. 197.525 vs. Alabama on Jan. 28, 2022
- T-4. 197.350 vs. Iowa State on Jan. 21, 2022
- T-4. 197.350 at Georgia on March 4, 2016