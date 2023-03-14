While Auburn and Bruce Pearl get to stay as close to home as they could for the opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Auburn coach will see another program he used to call home on the opposing sideline Thursday.

Before Pearl came to the Plains, or went to Knoxville, Milwaukee or Evansville, Indiana, for his head coaching stops, his final assistant job was in Iowa City, where he was an Iowa assistant from 1986-92.

“I would be absolutely remiss if I didn’t start a press conference talking about how special it was for me to be at Iowa as an assistant for six years,” Pearl said Sunday. “The Hawkeye State is something special. I think people in Alabama, here in the South, would share a lot of things with the people in Iowa in the Midwest. Two great states full of great people.”

Pearl spent a decade as an assistant coach with Tom Davis. The two were at Stanford together from 1982-86 before heading for the Midwest. Pearl was also a student manager for Davis’ Boston College program.

Davis spent 13 seasons at Iowa. No other coach has logged more wins for the Hawkeyes or had a longer consecutive tenure, as Pearl’s mentor 269-140 in Iowa City. In the six years Pearl was on Davis’ staff, the Hawkeyes went 129-63 with five NCAA Tournament appearances.

““A really important time for me as an assistant coach under Dr. Tom Davis,” Pearl said, “and I still have some great, great friends there.”

One of those friends is former Auburn assistant Matt Gatens, who’s on Fran McCaffery’s Iowa staff. Gatens, whose father Mike Gatens played at Iowa around the time Davis and Pearl arrived, joined Pearl’s Auburn staff as a graduate assistant in 2017.

“I’ve already texted Matt and told him I’ve changed all the play calls,” Pearl joked Sunday, “and I’ve changed all my signals, and we’re not running that anymore, and stuff like that.”

Thursday’s game, which tips at 5:50 p.m. CDT and will be televised on TNT, is Auburn’s first-ever contest against the 8th-seeded Hawkeyes, and it’ll be Pearl’s first face-off with them as a Division I head coach.

The Iowa team Pearl and No. 9 Auburn will face has a penchant for offensive firepower. It’s No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Pearl said Sunday the Hawkeyes are No. 31 in tempo. They also have the third-best assist/turnover ratio in Division I and average 8.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Five Hawkeyes averaged 10-plus points per contest this season, with forward Kris Murray averaging a team-high 20.4 per game. The next closest was forward Flip Rebraca, who averaged 13.9.

“Iowa, as a team,” Pearl said, “will be one of the best offensive teams we’ve played.”