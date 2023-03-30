For a star like Derrian Gobourne, the Hollywood lights just seem right. “L.A.? I just feel like that’s calling my name,” she said, flashing her familiar smile. Yes, the fifth-year senior is still the spectacular showman she’s always been entering her last gymnastics postseason.

No. 12-seed Auburn enters the Los Angeles Regional semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday, set to compete with No. 5-seeded Utah and unseeded Washington and Southern Utah. The meet will be carried online by ESPN+. Two teams will advance out of the group and the NCAA postseason’s round of 32 to compete Saturday in the Los Angeles Regional final, in the postseason’s round of 16.

And it’s fitting Auburn’s heading to Tinseltown for its final bow this season, after a run over the last two years only a filmmaker could script.

The truth is, there’s a little weariness behind Gobourne’s smile: She admits this just hasn’t been the year she and her teammates wanted. Auburn enters the regional as an underdog given little chance to advance to nationals again. Whereas they caught lightning in a bottle last year, timing has been terrible for the Tigers this year: Superstar sophomore Suni Lee has seen her season unravel with a non-gymnastics health issue, and she was not named by Auburn in a team release Wednesday in the projected starting lineups — meaning she’s expected to miss the regional round and expected to miss her chance to make nationals as an individual qualifier.

Auburn hasn’t had quite the same punch without her scoring potential in the lineup over its last three meets. The draw’s tough, too: In order to advance to nationals, Auburn will most likely have to upset either No. 5 Utah or No. 4 UCLA, who headlines the other Los Angeles Regional semifinal, and College Gym News gives Auburn only a 7.5% chance to do that.

But after some athlete-only meetings in recent weeks, and after gritting their teeth through the final few weeks of the regular season, the Tigers know now all they can do is shoot for the upset — and cherish their chance to take it.

“Obviously we’re there to get a job done but I also want to have a good time,” Gobourne nodded. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on anything. I just want to go out there and do what we can do.”

Auburn last season pushed all the way to the national final as an underdog, and while the conditions are plenty different this time around, Auburn is relishing that role again.

“I think we see it as an opportunity to do something that’s maybe never been done before, to shock some people,” fourth-year senior Cassie Stevens said, finding some silver lining. “We don’t really have that pressure on us, which is nice, so we can go in there and just do what we need to do and focus on ourselves.”

The last part was a point of focus for Auburn during preparation, before the team traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday: With or without Lee, the Tigers know they can’t advance in the postseason without one another.

“We just know that it’s going to take all of us to advance through, and just being together, supporting one another, and just being together supporting one another and just being on our game when it matters,” Stevens said.

If Auburn advances out of the regional semifinal, it’ll make the regional final set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.

The opposite regional semifinal is headlined by host UCLA and also features No. 13-seeded Missouri, Stanford and Boise State, who beat BYU in a head-to-head play-in on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Two teams advance from each regional semifinal to the regional final, and two teams will advance out of the regional final to the eight-team national championship meet.

Thursday’s performances will also count for individual qualifying: At each regional, the top all-arounder not on an advancing team will make the national championship meet, as will the top performer on each apparatus who is not on an advancing team and is not that top all-arounder. Auburn, if it can’t make the national meet as a team, could send individuals based on their performances Thursday. Gobourne qualified for the national meet as an individual in 2019 when she won the school’s first individual national championship on vault.

Now a team leader, Gobourne leads the Tigers on their final run together. Lee announced before the season that the 2023 season would be her last in college before she prepares for a run at the Olympics in 2024, and Gobourne is using her fifth and final season of eligibility this year.

“I just keep pushing to them that right now is a mental game,” Gobourne said. “We’ve been through 12, 13 meets — I don’t know — but that is what we needed to build and be where we are today. We don’t need to do extra numbers. We don’t need to over-analyze. All we need to do is just be mentally on our game, because physically we’re there.

“We are prepared and I just want us to go in there and do what we do.”

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba sent the same message down from the top, saying the team needs to focus on putting its best performance forward and let the chips fall where they may around them.

“(The postseason) really punishes anybody who makes mistakes, so we need to stop worrying about who we have to beat, because we can’t beat anybody if we’re not on our game. If we beat ourselves, that’s our problem,” Graba said. “I think it’s just a matter of staying in our bubble, staying focused on what we can control, working for the people around us, and you know, if we do that, I really like our chances. I think we’re a really good team. So that puts the pressure on everybody else around us.”