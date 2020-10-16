Holmes brings it home: Auburn student clinches ARCA racing championship

“All of that was a really big relief, not just for my team but for me mentally. There was a long period of time there where I went without winning a race. That really provided a lot of relief for me and really boosted the morale for our team. When you've worked that long to build up your team and worked that long to get to that point, it makes it 10 times more special. That's why I was emotional after the race,” Holmes said. “That was definitely the biggest win of my career. I definitely think I've got the potential to do more. It's just kind of funny, just being from where I'm from. I'm from Munford, Alabama, so it's a town of like 1,200 people. This just doesn't happen to a lot of people around that area. It's just really cool to say the least that I'm getting to run these races, do well and get to do what I do on the weekends.”