Holmes brings it home: Auburn student clinches ARCA racing championship

For the past five years, Bret Holmes has worked relentlessly to balance life as an Auburn University student during the week and a racecar driver on weekends.
On Friday night, Holmes’ hard work paid off in a big, big way.
Holmes captured the ARCA Menard Series championship on Friday night after finishing second in the Speediatrics 150 at Kansas Speedway. Holmes’ performance in the season’s final race allowed him to fend off Michael Self by 12 points for the title.
Holmes finishes his third full-time season on the ARCA circuit with one win, one pole, 14 top-five finishes and 19 top-10s.
Holmes explained what a championship would mean to him and his team back in September.
“I definitely think we're more than capable. There's a lot of big names that have won ARCA championships, and to be put in that category would really be huge for me and where I'm from. It would definitely give me the standard and the right to move up after that,” Holmes said. “We take a lot of care and care about the quality of our people more than we do about materialistic things. That makes the cars go fast. I think it would be a big statement if we pull that off. I definitely believe we're able to do that and we're hitting our stride at a good point in the season to do that.
“To come from where I've come from and my upbringing, it would be really big. That's really what I want more than anything: to make my family and my friends proud through the racing, and I think I can really do that by winning this championship.”
A native of Munford, Holmes grew up watching his father, Stacy, race late models before following in his father’s footsteps. Holmes eventually began racing dirt late models himself before moving on to racing late models on asphalt tracks.
By 2016, he began eyeing a move to ARCA when another Alabama driver — Fairhope native and current Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger — helped Holmes start his own team.
After struggling through the first few years, the Bret Holmes Racing team turned the corner in 2019. Holmes piled up eight top-fives and and 18 top-10 finishes en route to a third-place finish in the points, setting himself up for a promising 2020.
Holmes had planned to run part-time in ARCA and get a few Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts under his belt, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans to a halt. Instead, Holmes decided to keep his focus on ARCA full-time, leading to a true career milestone on Friday night.
Holmes experienced his first major achievement at Kansas back on July 24, when the No. 23 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet led 82 of 100 laps and crossed the start-finish line first to win the Dawn 150 for Holmes’ first career victory.
That moment was an emotional one for Holmes, who admitted there were times he thought about calling it quits but ultimately decided to continue following his dream.
“All of that was a really big relief, not just for my team but for me mentally. There was a long period of time there where I went without winning a race. That really provided a lot of relief for me and really boosted the morale for our team. When you've worked that long to build up your team and worked that long to get to that point, it makes it 10 times more special. That's why I was emotional after the race,” Holmes said. “That was definitely the biggest win of my career. I definitely think I've got the potential to do more. It's just kind of funny, just being from where I'm from. I'm from Munford, Alabama, so it's a town of like 1,200 people. This just doesn't happen to a lot of people around that area. It's just really cool to say the least that I'm getting to run these races, do well and get to do what I do on the weekends.”
The championship is only the beginning of a pivotal fall for Holmes, who will graduate from Auburn with a building science degree in December.
