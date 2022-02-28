‘Home is Auburn’: From China to Iowa to the Plains, Sophia Groth finds family

Karen laughs now, too, when she’s watching Auburn gymnastics on TV, and the commentators calling Sophia’s routine talk about her. Well-intentioned but maybe a bit presumptive, they’ll say something like: ‘Her mom swam at Iowa State, so we know where she gets her athleticism from.’ Not exactly.

Some things were different for Sophia growing up from what they’d assume. No one knows anything about Sophia’s biological parents or why she was abandoned: It’s possible it had to do with China’s one-child policy. Karen says she saw signs of trauma out of Sophia when she was a baby on cold, rainy days, like that day. For the first couple of years, Karen said, food was the key to Sophia’s heart, because they’d been starving at the orphanage.

“The one thing I can say is, like when I was growing up, people would say, ‘Oh, you’re good at math like your dad,’ or, ‘you’re good at something like your mom.’ When your kids are adopted, that rhetoric that plays in your head, you have to throw it all away,” Karen said.