Home on the Plains: With dead period ending, Auburn coaches say their best recruiting pitch is Auburn itself

With the recruiting dead period finally ending on Tuesday, coaches around the country are gearing up to hit the road and go to work out on the recruiting trail. That’s no different for Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who are getting set to go out and do the same thing.

But they’re even more excited about bringing prospects to the Plains instead.

One of the best recruiting tools they have at Auburn, they’ll say, is Auburn.

“We’ve done virtual visits, and all those things are cool, but there’s nothing like being here on campus, in my opinion,” Harsin said.

Harsin spoke alongside Pearl earlier this week at an alumni club engagement in Auburn Arena. The longstanding recruiting dead period, which has lasted over a year and has prevented coaches and prospects from meeting in person, finally ends on June 1.

That means the coaches can finally open the doors again and welcome prospects on official visits to Auburn — which is something, they always say, that you just have to see and feel for yourself.

“We’re going to have a lot of prospects in on campus, which is probably more important than actually going out and getting to see prospects,” Pearl said.