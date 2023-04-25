Cooper McMurray’s weekend at Plainsman Park went from looking like a home run derby to target practice Sunday.

The Auburn first baseman left the yard twice in Auburn’s first two games against Mississippi State — a solo home run in the series-opening win and a two-run shot in the Game Two loss — but he added two more to his total in the series finale.

First, he hit the right field foul pole to give Auburn its first three runs of the day in the fourth inning. He followed that up with a two-run bomb in the sixth that nearly went over the monster in left field; that is until it hit the foul pole at the top of the wall.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, (been in) a lot of dugouts,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Sunday. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ball hit a fair pole, but to hit the one in right field and left field was incredible.”

McMurray’s second home run kick-started Auburn’s biggest inning of a crucial series finale win, and it cemented a massive weekend for McMurray. The first-year Tiger finished the week with five home runs in four contests, doubling his season total and earning him Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

The week gives McMurray 10 home runs this season, second-most of any Tiger behind Bryson Ware, who has 16. Sunday’s game was also his second multi-home run game of the year, hitting two home runs in Auburn’s 10-9 win against Texas A&M on April 7.

Cooper McMurray's 2023 Season Stats Games Played: 23

23 Batting Average: .282

.282 Hits: 20

20 Extra-Base Hits: 4

4 Home Runs: 10

10 Runs Batted In: 29

29 Walks: 25

25 Strikeouts: 31

31 On Base %: .485

.485 Slugging %: .761 (team-high)

Sunday’s win marked a month since McMurray’s return from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the bulk of March. Since his return, McMurray is batting .294 with four extra-base hits, seven home runs and 23 RBIs. He’s also drawn nearly as many walks (19) as he has struck out (22).

“When you see somebody hit a home run to both sides of the field, they’re pretty locked in,” Thompson said. “You have to account for that guy. You might want to fool with the next guy more. He’s as locked in as he’s been all year.”