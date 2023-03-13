When last year’s Auburn team made it to the NCAA Tournament, it had traveled around 11,000 miles. But, according to coach Bruce Pearl, this year’s team traveled about 31,000 miles before it found out where it would begin in March.

The Tigers have been to West Virginia, Los Angeles, Seattle, Mexico and, included in Pearl’s mileage crunch, Israel. But with the biggest games of the season looming, Auburn won’t have to do more than travel more than a couple hours to Birmingham, where it’ll begin NCAA Tournament play against No. 8 seed Iowa at 5:50 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Arena.

Since taking over the program in 2014, Pearl’s Tigers have played four games in the Magic City, and they’ve gone 4-0. Those victories include two wins over UAB, as well as a win over Middle Tennessee State. The most recent Birmingham win came against Saint Louis on Dec. 14, 2019.

“Part of it was when we were trying to develop our program and take Auburn basketball around the state,” Pearl said. “That was part of our thinking.”

Since the Sonny Smith era at Auburn, which began in 1978, the Tigers are 25-9 in Birmingham. Eleven of those wins were against the in-town UAB program, but the last time Auburn logged a postseason game there was 1985, when it beat Alabama 53-49 for an SEC Tournament title.

Since ’78, Auburn has played eight postseason contests in Birmingham, but only one was an NCAA Tournament game. That 11th-seeded Auburn team lost to No. 2 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 in 1985. That Tar Heel squad finished in the Elite Eight and included Kenny Smith and Brad Daugherty.

Thirty-eight years later, the Tigers are back in the same fashion, hoping to make another Sweet 16 run (at least) as a lower seed.

“This, for our fans and for our students, I think it’s just awesome,” Pearl said. “So hopefully we’ll get great support and see if we can have a shining moment or two.”