Home winning streak snapped as No. 15 Auburn taken down by Texas A&M

It couldn’t have started better for Texas A&M.

The Aggies, who came to Neville Arena on Wednesday as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, squared off against the country’s second-best 3-point defense in No. 15 Auburn — and they got hot.

A barrage of 3s from the visitors sent them into halftime with a 15-point that the Tigers couldn’t chip away through the final half, eventually losing 77-63, suffering their first home loss of the season and first defeat on their home court since February 2021.

Texas A&M’s (14-6, 6-1 SEC) uncharacteristically great start from deep slowed to a near half in the second half, and it finished the game 7-of-19 from 3, but that didn’t seem to matter much.

In what was possibly Auburn’s most excruciating loss yet, it was kept at an arm’s reach for the bulk of the night. Any chipping away at a deficit quickly fell apart, largely from mistakes that saw the Aggies capitalize.

Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) finished with 14 turnovers, marking its third-largest total in that category in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M logged 16 points off those mistakes. It was also the third-straight game in which the Tigers had been out-rebounded on the offensive glass, as the Aggies had nine offensive boards to Auburn’s seven, while managing another eight points on second chances.

Much like Auburn’s other SEC loss to Georgia, opposing guard play handled the Tigers. Texas A&M’s Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV combined for 45 points, with 30 and 15, respectively.

The Tiger offense stagnated. Its usual suspects — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams, namely — were held in check. Despite finishing tied for a team high with 16 points, Green only converted on two field goals in the second half, making his last at the 8:26 mark. Williams’ night ended in a similar fashion. The forward had averaged 13 field goal attempts over his past three games, but had five on Wednesday, four of which happened after halftime, while scoring eight points.

Johni Broome also logged 16 points while grabbing seven rebounds and seven blocks.