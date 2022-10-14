Homecoming: Auburn’s longtime leader Derick Hall returning to his roots in visits back to Mississippi

Gulfport, Mississippi, isn’t a small town.

Sitting on what little stretch of coastline belongs to the Magnolia State, more than 70,000 people call it home. It’s the state’s second-largest city, and that’s not including the additional 330,000 who make up the greater metro area.

Talk to as many of those people as possible. Search high and low. Far and wide. Head next door to Biloxi, and take a lap around Harrison County. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a single person who has a bad word to say about Derick Hall.

“He’s one of those types of guys,” Karlos Dillard said. “He’s a Gulfport guy. He comes back home, people know him and see him. He’s a good guy. He can talk to everybody. He’s a good guy. That’s real. He’s relatable to everybody.”

Hall is due a homecoming of sorts the next few weeks. Auburn heads to Oxford this week for a showdown with No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. Three weeks later, it’ll head to Starkville to take on the other in-state FBS squad in No. 16 Mississippi State.

“Anytime I get a chance to go back to Mississippi, I just try to showcase my talent and put my best foot forward,” Hall told The Opelika-Auburn News this week. “Every time I get a chance to go back, it’s amazing.”

Those chances have been scarce since Hall came to the Plains. In his fewest snaps of the 2020 season, Hall didn’t log a stat in Auburn’s last trip to Oxford. He followed it up with one of his five career multi-sack performances on Auburn’s return trip to Mississippi in Starkville that year.

“I know a lot of the guys on other teams,” Hall said. “For me to walk away from there knowing the guys and trying to have those bragging rights of ‘Hey, we own the state this year. Try better next time,’ it’s always fun.”

Hall is one of four Mississippians on this year’s Auburn team. He, Jarquez Hunter, Cayden Bridges and Hayden Brice make up the quartet, but this year’s two-legged reunion tour stands out in multiple ways for Hall. These are likely the final two times he plays football in his home state, and they almost never happened.

The edge rusher said in July at SEC Media Days that he was certain he was NFL Draft-bound following his junior season. But a conversation with his mother changed his mind. He’d come back to finish his degree and play his senior year. In the process, he’s become even more invaluable to Auburn.

Hall is third on the team in tackles (30), and first in tackles for loss (7), sacks (4) and interceptions. He’s also settled deeper into a leadership role as one of Auburn’s three team captains. Neither Hall’s production, nor his heeding the call to lead have been a surprise to the people who watched him grow up, like Dillard.

The defensive coordinator at Gulfport High School, Dillard remembers the four-star standout well, but his memories of Hall go even further back, as he was his head coach at Bayou View Middle School for his seventh-grade year.

“I told Derick in seventh grade, if he sticks with football … that he was going to be a Division I, SEC-type football kid,” Dillard said. “You knew back then. He had the athletic ability.”

While playing outside linebacker in high school, Hall also played some wide receiver. He mentioned that following his first career interception against Missouri. But in middle school, Hall played some running back for Dillard the Vikings. He returned kicks, too.

“It was an automatic touchdown,” Dillard said. “We scored on all kickoff returns that made it to him.”

TQ Newsome remembers the athleticism, competing against Hall on the basketball court and football field growing up. There was a level of disbelief when playing him, Newsome said. Everyone always thought Hall was older than he was.

“It was like ‘There’s no way he’s this big, this strong, this much better than everybody,’” Newsome said. “He stood out in a crowd. I mean, even game planning against him ... he was the guy. Like, ‘contain him, stop him and we’ll have a chance.’”

The difficulties of playing against Hall took a turn for Newsome when he moved from Long Beach, Mississippi, to Gulfport as a sophomore. Now a linebacker at Southern Miss, Newsome then played quarterback for the Admirals. One of his favorite targets was Hall.

“As a receiver, this guy is 6-4,” Newsome said. “In high school, he’s about 220, 225 (pounds) and he can run, out-run, DBs. So he was a matchup issue. … Having a receiver — a big, physical, strong guy — made my job a lot easier. I knew I could trust him. I could throw it up, just put the ball in a position where it’s catchable, and he would bail me out.”

Hall only had one reception as a senior, but as a junior, he had eight catches. They totaled 132 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and three of them were touchdowns.

To Newsome, that level of dependability goes back to Hall’s leadership.

“It’s definitely his presence,” Newsome said. “Sometimes leadership isn’t always spoken, but just seeing the way he goes out and works, competes on the field; That in itself, it got everybody on board.”

Few people can attest to the value of Hall’s leadership qualities better than John Archie.

Archie has been the head football coach at Gulfport since 2018, Hall’s senior season. He took over a program that had maintained consistent success, not having a sub-.500 record since 2008. And in Year One, Archie’s Admiral team got to new heights.

He attributes a lot of that to Hall.

“Derick is what made my first year on the job easy,” Archie said. “He stepped in, he got guys to buy into what we were trying to accomplish here and set the tone for a new head coach. He is the type of guy you want to have on the team when you’re coming in. A guy that wants to win and will do everything at all costs to win.”

The 2018 Gulfport squad finished 10-3, giving the program its first 10-win season in seven years.

A player like Hall “comes one in a million,” Archie said. The Gulfport coach is reminded a lot of another notable Mississippian he coached in high school when he thinks of Hall — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“Everything you hear about Fletcher, how good of a leader he is in the locker room, Derick is the same kind of kid,” Archie said. “He’s a leader. Everybody respected him. He’s gonna push his teammates to be better. He worked hard and he made my job easy.”

Hall still remembers leaving Gulfport and heading five hours east for Auburn. He was struck by how quickly he felt the family environment in his new home. It reminded him a lot of his old one.

“We support one another no matter where,” Hall said of Gulfport. “You can go from a basketball game to a track event and, you know, you’ll see a lot of orange and blue.”

As Hall prepares to return home, Gulfport is on his mind. He still talks to Newsome and Archie often, he says, and he’s planning to head back and watch the Admirals play D’Iberville during Auburn’s post-Ole Miss bye week.

“Being able to take that experience (at Gulfport) and, you know, apply it to where I am now,” Hall said. “Just to have that family environment continue to follow me to Auburn is huge.”