Auburn baseball’s midweek win against Florida A&M put emphasis on what’s been a standout start to the season at the plate for the Tigers.

An 18-8 win in seven innings against the Rattlers on Wednesday was the team’s second run-rule midweek win in as many contests, with an 11-run first inning that kickstarted it.

“I think that that’s kind of been our culture offensively early in the season, just kind of working hard to get the next guy up.” Auburn right fielder Justin Kirby said after the win. “And I think that really translates.”

The win was No. 13 Auburn’s fourth 10-run output in eight games, and the seventh time it scored five or more runs this year. In its past five games, it has scored 60 runs on 64 hits. And it has drawn 33 walks in that time while striking out 23 times.

“Our offense is doing an amazing job of connecting right now,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said, “and really, it’s three of the last four games or something like that with three or less strikeouts in a contest. I want to grab that for Gabe (Gross), I want to make a point with the team that that needs to be huge.”

Ahead of the Tigers’ weekend series against Lipscomb, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Plainsman Park, the program sits top 50 nationally in batting categories, with multiple players logging top-25 lines as well.

Auburn is No. 10 in Division I in on base percentage (.462) and No. 11 in batting average (.342). It’s also No. 29 in slugging percentage (.459), No. 31 in walks (51), No. 33 in hits (91) and tied for No. 37 in home runs (13).

The players propelling the bulk of that success are third baseman Bryson Ware and freshman Ike Irish, who has appeared at designated hitter in all eight games this year.

Ware’s .577 batting is No. 3 in Division I, and his 1.077 slugging percentage and .647 on base percentage are No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, in the country. Irish is No. 4 nationally in batting average, with a .576 mark, and his 19 hits are third-most in the country. Justin Kirby’s six home runs are also tied for third in Division I.

In the scope of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn in front of several of its peers. It’s in the top half of the conference in on base percentage (No. 3), batting average (No. 4), slugging percentage (No. 6), walks (No. 6) and RBI (t-No. 6).

Where Auburn outperforms most of its conference foes is in regard to how efficient it has been this early. Three teams — Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss — sit ahead of the Tigers in team batting average, and all are also top-five in the conference in at-bats and top-six in plate appearances.

Auburn’s 266 at-bats this season are the third fewest in the SEC, and their 337 plate appearances are the fourth fewest. Still, the Tigers sit in the top half of the conference in RBI (71) and walks (51) while recording the second-fewest strikeouts (47).

“I’m excited about every bit of that,” Thompson said Thursday. “It’s just continuing to stay on a process of trying to create consistency. Us talking about putting the ball in play. Can we do that? And everybody in the room knows that in three weeks, five weeks, the slider’s gonna be a little bit sharper, and velo’s gonna be a little bit more? And can you continue to keep your head and barrel connected and continue to have quality at-bats? We’re not gonna know till we get there.”

The Tigers’ first SEC contest is just over two weeks away, and while it’s likely to not see a pitching staff of SEC-caliber, Thompson said Thursday he believes this weekend’s Lipscomb staff will be the toughest Auburn has yet to face.

The Bison, who have an opponent batting average of .199, started the year with a series win against a Notre Dame program that made it to Omaha in 2022, and followed it up with another series win against Illinois-Chicago.

“Can our at-bats hold up?” Thompson said. “And really, that starts this weekend.”